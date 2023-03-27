 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/27/23: Clinched Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/27/23

By Nate Pilling
Ottawa Senators v New Jersey Devils
Ondrej Palat #18, Kevin Bahl #88, Dougie Hamilton #7, Jack Hughes #86, and Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal scored by Hamilton during the third period against the Ottawa Senators at Prudential Center on March 25, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils won 5-3.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

With Saturday’s win, the Devils are bound for the playoffs. Feels good, man.

On Friday, the Devils mounted a late comeback on the Sabres but couldn’t find a tying goal. Buffalo claimed a 5-4 win. [Devils NHL]

Then on Saturday, Mackenzie Blackwood returned to the ice and Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton and Tomas Tatar all scored to get the Devils a 5-3 win. [Devils NHL]

An impressive mark:

“Severson takes a lot of flack for his defensive lapses. While it is warranted from time to time, the Devils still have a plus-11 goal differential with him on the ice at five-on-five. That’s because the Devils’ offense has bulldozed teams in his minutes, averaging 3.69 expected goals per 60 with him on the ice. That’s the best rate on the team.” [Infernal Access]

Five points for Luke Hughes in Michigan’s 11-1 win over Colgate in the NCAA Tournament:

And the Devils debut for Luke will have to wait as Michigan heads to the Frozen Four with a win over Penn State on Sunday:

​​Hockey Links

Pretty good!

An impressive second season for the Kraken:

Interesting tidbit: “At 6-foot-7, Thompson has a chance to make NHL history by becoming the tallest player to ever score 50 goals and/or finish with 100 points in a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Through March 20, Thompson scored 42 goals and 87 points through 69 games, which already makes him the tallest player to ever score 40 goals and record 80 points in a season.” [ESPN]

Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL on Friday following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado.” [Associated Press]

Who has the best goal song in the NHL? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

