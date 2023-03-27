Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

With Saturday’s win, the Devils are bound for the playoffs. Feels good, man.

✅ First #StanleyCup Playoffs berth since 2017-18

✅ First 100-point campaign since 2011-12



The @NJDevils are already +37 vs. their 2021-22 point total, with nine games to play. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/6ocHB92wVV — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 26, 2023

On Friday, the Devils mounted a late comeback on the Sabres but couldn’t find a tying goal. Buffalo claimed a 5-4 win. [Devils NHL]

Then on Saturday, Mackenzie Blackwood returned to the ice and Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton and Tomas Tatar all scored to get the Devils a 5-3 win. [Devils NHL]

An impressive mark:

Dougie Hamilton finds himself in the #NJDevils record books again!



He passed Scott Stevens for most goals by a defenseman in an #NJDevils season with his 19th of the year.



Stevens had the previous record of 18 in 1993-94 https://t.co/mQ0PyJKty1 — x - Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 26, 2023

“Severson takes a lot of flack for his defensive lapses. While it is warranted from time to time, the Devils still have a plus-11 goal differential with him on the ice at five-on-five. That’s because the Devils’ offense has bulldozed teams in his minutes, averaging 3.69 expected goals per 60 with him on the ice. That’s the best rate on the team.” [Infernal Access]

Five points for Luke Hughes in Michigan’s 11-1 win over Colgate in the NCAA Tournament:

Devils defense prospect Luke Hughes had a goal & 4 assists, the first player w/ 5 points in a game for @umichhockey since Kent Johnson had 5 vs Michigan St on 1/8/21. Adam Fantilli had 1-1-2.; Michigan defeats Colgate 11-1; will play Penn St in Midwest regional final Sunday. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 25, 2023

And the Devils debut for Luke will have to wait as Michigan heads to the Frozen Four with a win over Penn State on Sunday:

The Most Outstanding Player of the Regional… Luke Hughes https://t.co/oSZsqBEgyS — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Pretty good!

MICHIGAN ALERT IN OHIO



Kent Johnson, who coincidentally PLAYED for @umichhockey, pulls it off! pic.twitter.com/WXsFWX0Ezv — NHL (@NHL) March 25, 2023

An impressive second season for the Kraken:

With today’s win, the #SeaKraken set an NHL record for the largest points improvement for an expansion team from its first to its second season since the Original Six era.



The Kraken now have 88 points — a 28-point improvement from last season’s total. — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) March 25, 2023

Interesting tidbit: “At 6-foot-7, Thompson has a chance to make NHL history by becoming the tallest player to ever score 50 goals and/or finish with 100 points in a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Through March 20, Thompson scored 42 goals and 87 points through 69 games, which already makes him the tallest player to ever score 40 goals and record 80 points in a season.” [ESPN]

“Arizona Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL on Friday following his arrest for domestic violence in Colorado.” [Associated Press]

Who has the best goal song in the NHL? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.