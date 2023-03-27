 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 Gamethread #74: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

The New Jersey Devils begin to close out March with a game against the more favorable NY team, the New York Islanders. Will the Devils be able to prevail and cool off the Isles’ wildcard hopes? Talk about it as it happens in this post, a Gamethread.

By John Fischer
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Our Favorite Team heads to Long Island to play the less odious of the two New York City teams. It is understood that they have their own playoff race to secure. Understand that I want a win by Our Favorite Team nonetheless.

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, MSGSN2; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Islanders

The Song of the Night: Long Island has given a lot to the world of hardcore. One the standout groups from the 2000s and 2010s is This Is Hell. The song “Nobody Leaves Without Signing the Blues” from their 2006 album Sundowning is a good example of their work.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils!

