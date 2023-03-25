Devils Hit 100 Points With Win Over Ottawa

1st Period

The Senators score first. They’ve been getting the puck up quick, and this time it’s Tkachuk behind the defense. He rips a shot from the left circle over Blackwood’s left shoulder.

Marino took a holding penalty so Ottawa gets the first power play of the game. The Devils killed the first minute. Sharangovich dumped the puck into the Sens zone and Tkachuk took a run at him. He goes to the box for charging. The Devils set up on the power play, Ottawa cleared. Hughes took the puck in his own zone and skated all the way down broadway, past the defense, and slipped a forehand 5-hole. Tie game.

Wood and Tkachuk drop the gloves. Both to the box for 5. Both dropped the gloves at the same time, but Wood gets an instigator for some reason. Tkachuk slashed a Devil on the way to the bout as well. The Devils did kill the penalty.

2nd Period

Bratt collected the puck off a turnover at the Sens blue line. Alone on a breakaway, he beat Ferguson for a 2-1 Devils lead!

The Devils didn’t waste any time building on it, either. Hischier collected the puck on the wall off a turnover and fed Mercer for a one-timer. 3-1 Devils!

The Devils followed it up with a few more good shifts. However, Severson took a high-sticking penalty, and DeBrincat scored. The Devils challenged for offside. A side angle showed that the puck was above the blue line while a Sen was completely in the Devils’ zone. No goal! Still a 2 goal Devils lead. A lot of power play time rewinded, however. The Devils killed it off, but just as Severson was stepping out of the box, a Chabot shot from far out sneaked through. Sens within 1.

The Devils had a chance to clear and turned it over instead, and Kastelic tipped a shot past Blackwood. Tie game.

Bratt fed Palat who dangled in front and Ferguson stopped him. He made another nice glove save on Palat a moment later.

3rd Period

Gauthier had a grade A+ opportunity in front. Blackwood was in his way but out of position. He tried to pull it to his forehand but he moved the puck too fast and it went by him. Devils get a lucky break.

Hughes gained the line but got stopped. Palat got the puck and gave it back to Hughes. He passed over to Hamilton who banked it off Ferguson and in. Devils lead 4-3!

Bratt ringed a shot off the post on a rush chance for the Devils.

Blackwood made a great save on Pinto

Palat was hooked by Brown. Devils have a PP

Ferguson robbed Hischier, who had a great chance in the slot.

The Devils kept Ottawa from pulling their goalie until just over a minute left in regulation. It didn’t take too long for the Devils to get the puck and Tatar scored the empty net goal. 5-3.

A Fantastic Day to be a Devil

A playoff spot, a win, and 100 points all in the same day is fantastic. They added to their league-leading number of comeback wins as well. Deserve-to-win o’meter only gave the Sens the win in 16% of simulations. The 1st period was pretty close, but the Devils really pulled away in the 2nd and kept it up in the 3rd.

By the way, Jack Hughes scored his 40th goal tonight. He is back. And that’s the first time the Devils have had a 40 goal scorer since Zach Parise in 2008-09.

While we’re on the topic of records, Dougie Hamilton scored his 19th goal. That breaks Scott Stevens’ record for most goals in a season by a Devils defenseman.

Just a great day all around. I can’t wait to see this team in the playoffs. Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thank you for reading.