2022-23 Gamethread #73: New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

Our Favorite Team finishes up their back-to-back set with a Saturday night game against another long-shot playoff hopeful in the Atlantic Division. This is also the penultimate regular season game against a Canadian opponent, too.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, SN1; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Ottawa Senators

The Song of the Night: The kings of metalcore are back once again with a brand new album: Death Below by August Burns Red. “Backfire” is an interesting track as Dustin and Brent switch instruments for the song and the song itself is definitely more on the metal side than on the core side. Like most things ABR does, it is worth a list.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.