Good read here from Shayna Goldman: “By no means does this squad embody what’s typically associated with playoff hockey. Instead, they rely on speed and skill, smart positioning and a mobile blue line. Can that style of play work in the playoffs? That’s the big question in New Jersey as this team gets set to return to the postseason.” [The Athletic ($)]

#NJDevils can clinch a playoff spot with a win tomorrow night against Buffalo with Florida’s loss tonight. — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) March 24, 2023

Brian Boyle has announced his retirement from the @NHL and will join the @NHLNetwork as a studio analyst on Thursday.



Brian was first drafted to the @LAKings, 26th overall in the 2003 Entry Draft. He would go on to play in 871 regular-season games, scoring 252 points and… pic.twitter.com/47GhzBHwh3 — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) March 22, 2023

If you need to win one game, who is the goalie you would want on your team? Who is the best stick-handler? Who is the most underrated player? Results from the 2022-2023 NHLPA Player Poll: [NHLPA]

“Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season, including the women’s event in the United States.” [Associated Press]

"It's what we've been asking for in hockey for a long time, right? Best-on-best... 'Did you see Ohtani vs Trout?' That's what hockey's been missing for almost a decade now."



Connor McDavid wants to see the NHL do best-on-best. pic.twitter.com/sSidLA1EbV — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 22, 2023

Fewest games to score 60 goals in a season - Salary Cap Era



Connor McDavid (2022-23) 72 (with his OT winner)

Auston Matthews (2021-22) 73

Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) 76

Steven Stamkos (2011-12) 82 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 23, 2023

“Brothers Eric and Marc Staal, who both play for the Florida Panthers, did not participate in the pregame skate Thursday night because they declined to wear the team’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Night warmup sweaters, citing their religious beliefs.” [ESPN]

