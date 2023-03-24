Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Good read here from Shayna Goldman: “By no means does this squad embody what’s typically associated with playoff hockey. Instead, they rely on speed and skill, smart positioning and a mobile blue line. Can that style of play work in the playoffs? That’s the big question in New Jersey as this team gets set to return to the postseason.” [The Athletic ($)]
It’s been a while old friend:
#NJDevils can clinch a playoff spot with a win tomorrow night against Buffalo with Florida’s loss tonight.— Sam Kasan (@samikasan) March 24, 2023
Congrats to Brian Boyle, a former Devil:
Brian Boyle has announced his retirement from the @NHL and will join the @NHLNetwork as a studio analyst on Thursday.— NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) March 22, 2023
Brian was first drafted to the @LAKings, 26th overall in the 2003 Entry Draft. He would go on to play in 871 regular-season games, scoring 252 points and… pic.twitter.com/47GhzBHwh3
Hockey Links
If you need to win one game, who is the goalie you would want on your team? Who is the best stick-handler? Who is the most underrated player? Results from the 2022-2023 NHLPA Player Poll: [NHLPA]
“Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season, including the women’s event in the United States.” [Associated Press]
Ahem:
"It's what we've been asking for in hockey for a long time, right? Best-on-best... 'Did you see Ohtani vs Trout?' That's what hockey's been missing for almost a decade now."— Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 22, 2023
Connor McDavid wants to see the NHL do best-on-best. pic.twitter.com/sSidLA1EbV
Pretty, pretty good!
Fewest games to score 60 goals in a season - Salary Cap Era— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 23, 2023
Connor McDavid (2022-23) 72 (with his OT winner)
Auston Matthews (2021-22) 73
Alex Ovechkin (2007-08) 76
Steven Stamkos (2011-12) 82
“Brothers Eric and Marc Staal, who both play for the Florida Panthers, did not participate in the pregame skate Thursday night because they declined to wear the team’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Night warmup sweaters, citing their religious beliefs.” [ESPN]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
