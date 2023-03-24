 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/24/23: On the Verge Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/24/23

By Nate Pilling
Ryan Graves #33 of the New Jersey Devils during the game against the Minnesota Wild on March 21, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Good read here from Shayna Goldman: “By no means does this squad embody what’s typically associated with playoff hockey. Instead, they rely on speed and skill, smart positioning and a mobile blue line. Can that style of play work in the playoffs? That’s the big question in New Jersey as this team gets set to return to the postseason.” [The Athletic ($)]

It’s been a while old friend:

Congrats to Brian Boyle, a former Devil:

​​Hockey Links

If you need to win one game, who is the goalie you would want on your team? Who is the best stick-handler? Who is the most underrated player? Results from the 2022-2023 NHLPA Player Poll: [NHLPA]

“Russia and Belarus teams were excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Wednesday from all its world championships next season, including the women’s event in the United States.” [Associated Press]

Ahem:

Pretty, pretty good!

“Brothers Eric and Marc Staal, who both play for the Florida Panthers, did not participate in the pregame skate Thursday night because they declined to wear the team’s LGBTQIA+ Pride Night warmup sweaters, citing their religious beliefs.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

