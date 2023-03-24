2022-23 Gamethread #72: New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres

Our Favorite Team is back from their first break in their schedule of more than one day. This is also the start of a back-to-back set. Fortunately, Our Favorite Team has won in Western New York once before. More importantly, a win tonight means Our Favorite Team will clinch their first playoff berth since 2017-18. Let’s go!

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, MSG-B; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Buffalo Sabres

The Song of the Night: The kings of metalcore are back once again with a brand new album: Death Below by August Burns Red. “The Reckoning” closes the album with a total rager, guest vocals from Spencer Chamberlain, and has it all from breakdowns to solos to even a slower, calm guitar part.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils! Get the ‘X!’