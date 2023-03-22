Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A brutal end to Tuesday’s game against the Wild: Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime, just after Jack Hughes hit a post, to give the Wild a 2-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Cool giveaway at Tuesday’s game:

Could Erik Haula be a guy to keep around?

Chatted with #njdevils’ Erik Haula for awhile this morning. He’s hoping he finds a home in Jersey. Devils coaches love the way he has played here and same with GM Tom Fitzgerald — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 21, 2023

Tough news for Curtis Lazar:

Curtis Lazar will “miss some time” per #NJDevils Lindy Ruff.



No timetable right now - lower body injury. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 21, 2023

​​Hockey Links

“Fanatics will replace Adidas as the NHL’s outfitter of on-ice uniforms and authentic jerseys beginning with the 2024-25 season, the league announced Tuesday.” [ESPN]

The Hockey Guy with some good perspective on Fanatics and jerseys:

Sean Gentille on Fanatics: “Many people do not like this company. Many people do not like their products. And many people specifically do not like the products they’ve designed for NHL fans, chief among them the ‘Breakaway’ jersey, with a ‘foldable’ crest and a lower, $130 price point. You shouldn’t have to drop $300 to get a garment that fits true to size or stays in one piece for a few seasons.” [The Athletic ($)]

Ridiculous save from Ilya Sorokin:

ILYA SOROKIN pic.twitter.com/FEPeWNKUxn — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 22, 2023

More history for Alex Ovechkin:

ANOTHER OVI MILESTONE



Alex Ovechkin has just surpassed @WayneGretzky for the most 40-goal seasons in NHL history (13)! pic.twitter.com/a1eJ2ZAZ1F — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2023

Avs sign Jared Bednar to a three-year contract extension:

LOCKED UP



The @Avalanche have inked head coach Jared Bednar to a three-year extension! pic.twitter.com/YC8kz7wnoa — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.