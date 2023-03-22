 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/22/23: It’s Fanatics Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/22/23

By Nate Pilling
Minnesota Wild v New Jersey Devils
Tomas Tatar #90 of the New Jersey Devils skates off after the loss in overtime to the Minnesota Wild at Prudential Center on March 21, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Minnesota Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in overtime.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A brutal end to Tuesday’s game against the Wild: Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime, just after Jack Hughes hit a post, to give the Wild a 2-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Cool giveaway at Tuesday’s game:

Could Erik Haula be a guy to keep around?

Tough news for Curtis Lazar:

​​Hockey Links

“Fanatics will replace Adidas as the NHL’s outfitter of on-ice uniforms and authentic jerseys beginning with the 2024-25 season, the league announced Tuesday.” [ESPN]

The Hockey Guy with some good perspective on Fanatics and jerseys:

Sean Gentille on Fanatics: “Many people do not like this company. Many people do not like their products. And many people specifically do not like the products they’ve designed for NHL fans, chief among them the ‘Breakaway’ jersey, with a ‘foldable’ crest and a lower, $130 price point. You shouldn’t have to drop $300 to get a garment that fits true to size or stays in one piece for a few seasons.” [The Athletic ($)]

Ridiculous save from Ilya Sorokin:

More history for Alex Ovechkin:

Avs sign Jared Bednar to a three-year contract extension:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

