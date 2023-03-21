2022-23 Gamethread #71: New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild

Our Favorite Team is back from the Sunshine State. After this game, Our Favorite Team will not have a game in their next two days. This will be the first time the team will have a break of more than one day from playing games since February 25. A home game against Minnesota has to be dealt with first.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSN, BSWIX, SNW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Minnesota Wild

The Song of the Night: I think the Devils are going to need a push for this one. Appropriately, this is “Give Me the Push” by NoMeansNo from their 1998 album Dance of the Headless Bourgeoisie. It is a powerful, kinetic song on an album with lots of different tones.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.