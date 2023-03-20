 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/20/23: Palat of Love Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/20/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Tampa Bay Lightning
Ondrej Palat #18 of the New Jersey Devils is recognized as a former player during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on March 19, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils entered the third period of Saturday’s game against the Panthers leading 2-0, but a flurry of three Florida goals in two and a half minutes delivered a tough New Jersey loss. Panthers won 4-2. [Devils NHL]

Then on Sunday, a hat trick from Jesper Bratt, a solid outing from Vitek Vanecek and an impressive showing from the team in the second and third periods delivered a delightful 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Cool moment for Ondrej Palat back in Tampa:

Luke Hughes, Seamus Casey and Michigan win the Big Ten Tournament:

​​Hockey Links

With the season winding down, hockey writers at The Athletic give a player for each NHL team who needs to step up: [The Athletic ($)]

*in the quietest possible voice* This was a ridiculous save.

Elliotte Friedman reports here that at least one bid in the sale of the Senators is more than $900 million: [Sportsnet]

“It’s looking more and more like Jonathan Toews’ career is coming to an unfortunate end. According to two sources, Toews is seriously considering retiring after the season.” [The Daily Herald (Chicago)]

“San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer boycotted the team’s warmup skate before its 4-1 home loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday because his teammates wore jerseys that support the LGBTQIA+ community.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

