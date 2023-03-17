Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Timo Meier scored twice, and the Devils played well on Thursday night against the Lightning, but Tampa Bay came away with the win in the shootout, 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Still thinking about this save:

YOU'VE GOT TO BE KIDDING pic.twitter.com/fZEahuLQmD — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 17, 2023

“We miss him. He was a core piece of this team for a long time and you know, he’ll be a legend in Tampa forever.” Ondrej Palat’s former Lightning teammates reflect on what he brought to their team: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Jordan Binnington doing what he does best: Nonsense.

Jordan Binnington gets salty with Ryan Hartman post-goal and chaos ensues pic.twitter.com/uMUxP6udDR — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 16, 2023

St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington has been suspended for two games for Roughing/Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman. https://t.co/dKL0pZsALP — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 16, 2023

Marc-André Fleury audio here is incredible:

All gas, no brakes:

The @FlaPanthers and Canadiens averaged a goal every two minutes in their opening frame.



The 10 combined goals tied an NHL record for the most ever in a first period. #NHLStats: https://t.co/yGG0q9BFvx pic.twitter.com/tsOXaEU63R — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 17, 2023

Sid is still doing it:

With his 82nd point of the season, Sidney Crosby has clinched his 18th point-per-game season of his 18-year career.



Only Wayne Gretzky (19) has averaged a point per game in more seasons than Crosby in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/nIEl2TXFoE — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 17, 2023

Garry Bettman: “We’re not in an expansion mode right now. There continues to be a number of people, entities and cities expressing interest in having an NHL franchise where they don’t have one, places like Atlanta, like Houston, like Quebec City. But it’s not really something, at least right now, that’s anywhere close to the front burner for us.” [ESPN]

“The NHL salary cap next season is expected to be $83.5 million, a $1 million increase, but there is a chance it could go up more depending on a variety of factors, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.” [NHL.com]

“New Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) commissioner Mario Cecchini expressed Thursday the need for a culture change, and a ban on fighting will be a part of that change.” [The Athletic ($)]

