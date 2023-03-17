 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 3/17/23: That Save Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/17/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Lightning v New Jersey Devils
Akira Schmid #40 of the New Jersey Devils looks on during a stop in play against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at Prudential Center on March 16, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Timo Meier scored twice, and the Devils played well on Thursday night against the Lightning, but Tampa Bay came away with the win in the shootout, 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Still thinking about this save:

“We miss him. He was a core piece of this team for a long time and you know, he’ll be a legend in Tampa forever.” Ondrej Palat’s former Lightning teammates reflect on what he brought to their team: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Jordan Binnington doing what he does best: Nonsense.

Marc-André Fleury audio here is incredible:

All gas, no brakes:

Sid is still doing it:

Garry Bettman: “We’re not in an expansion mode right now. There continues to be a number of people, entities and cities expressing interest in having an NHL franchise where they don’t have one, places like Atlanta, like Houston, like Quebec City. But it’s not really something, at least right now, that’s anywhere close to the front burner for us.” [ESPN]

“The NHL salary cap next season is expected to be $83.5 million, a $1 million increase, but there is a chance it could go up more depending on a variety of factors, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.” [NHL.com]

“New Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) commissioner Mario Cecchini expressed Thursday the need for a culture change, and a ban on fighting will be a part of that change.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...