Garden State of Hockey- Episode 162: Mini-Series Starts

Good efforts and results against the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes were followed by a frustrating loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning as the New Jersey Devils jockey for playoff positioning. They’ll continue to aim for the division crown as their unofficial series against the Lightning continues tonight.

Not much more to add except let’s hope Vitek Vanecek bounces back in the next month. Otherwise, keep it going, squad.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!