2022-23 Gamethread #68: New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

This is a rematch from Tuesday night. Same place. Same opponent. Just on a Thursday night. The third game is in Tampa Bay in three days, by the way.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSSUN; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Song of the Night: Death continues. The 1991 album Human was when Death became, well, fantastic in my opinion. The content of the lyrics was deeper, the music became more complex, and the songs were just better. “Lack of Comprehension” was a highlight in a great album.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.