Devils in the Details - 3/15/23: Disappointment Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/15/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

Tampa Bay Lightning v New Jersey Devils
Vitek Vanecek #41 of the New Jersey Devils makes a save as teammates Dougie Hamilton #7 shoves Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Prudential Center on March 14, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Lightning won 4-1.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A disappointing outing for Vitek Vanecek and the rest of the team against the Lightning on Tuesday night as the Devils gave up four straight goals to lose 4-1. [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Awful news for the Hurricanes and Andrei Svechnikov:

An utterly dominant season:

A ridiculous, highlight reel goal for Nick Seeler:

“Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair subsidiary that controls the regional sports networks for 42 teams across Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association, announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday night, three days before the end of a 30-day grace period it entered into with creditors.” [ESPN]

“Managers spent Monday morning in breakout sessions dialoguing about fights after clean hits, the implications of expanded video review on coaches’ challenges and increasing protective equipment on players. The entire GM contingency met together Tuesday to share in more dialogue that, while productive, still has further to go.” [ESPN]

Houston? Atlanta? Toronto? Quebec City? Where should the NHL expand? [The Athletic ($)]

New broadcast!

A behind-the-scenes look at the effort to create a live animated telecast using puck and player tracking data: [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

