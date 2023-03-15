Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A disappointing outing for Vitek Vanecek and the rest of the team against the Lightning on Tuesday night as the Devils gave up four straight goals to lose 4-1. [Devils NHL]

Lindy Ruff defended Vitek Vanecek after the 4-1 loss, stating he "wasn't the guy that was turning pucks over," nor was he "the guy that helped give up the short-handed goal."



Let's hear your thoughts, #NJDevils fans:https://t.co/5o0mageska — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 15, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Awful news for the Hurricanes and Andrei Svechnikov:

Forward Andrei Svechnikov will undergo knee surgery on Thursday. He will miss the remainder of the season and playoffs. https://t.co/PZfcznWIuw — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 14, 2023

An utterly dominant season:

129 points for McDavid!



Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) now holds the highest single-season point total among active players! pic.twitter.com/ViKdUH8jcb — NHL (@NHL) March 15, 2023

A ridiculous, highlight reel goal for Nick Seeler:

Nick Seeler (!) may have just scored the goal of the year for the Flyers. Can't believe what I just saw. pic.twitter.com/OkpQIY0upx — Ryan Quigley (@ryanquigz) March 15, 2023

“Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair subsidiary that controls the regional sports networks for 42 teams across Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association, announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday night, three days before the end of a 30-day grace period it entered into with creditors.” [ESPN]

“Managers spent Monday morning in breakout sessions dialoguing about fights after clean hits, the implications of expanded video review on coaches’ challenges and increasing protective equipment on players. The entire GM contingency met together Tuesday to share in more dialogue that, while productive, still has further to go.” [ESPN]

Houston? Atlanta? Toronto? Quebec City? Where should the NHL expand? [The Athletic ($)]

New broadcast!

MIKA MARCH! @MikaZibanejad opens the scoring at MSG in live action and #BigCityGreens style as puck and player tracking animates the game of hockey in real-time!



Watch in :@ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/HjFxy7z2a5 @DisneyPlus ➡️ https://t.co/SLIuD4sOC6 pic.twitter.com/aW7395DvzZ — NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2023

A behind-the-scenes look at the effort to create a live animated telecast using puck and player tracking data: [ESPN]

