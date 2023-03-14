New Jersey Devils CHL Prospect Update: Filmon Hits 40

CHL PROSPECT UPDATE

Josh Filmon has been a beast this season and hit the 40 goal mark with this gem.

Filmon up to 40 goals in 54 games. That’s *really* good production in a D+1 season; especially for a 6th round pick. #NJDevils https://t.co/iUmHogEIve — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) March 1, 2023

Filmon’s rise lessens the sting of Chase Stillman’s mediocre season. Stillman, a former first round pick, has 45 points in 53 games. Stillman still has all those “intangibles” that coaches love, so he could still carve out a long, successful NHL career, but should Stillman make the jump sometime in the future, his ceiling, at least as of right now, appears limited.

On the goalie front, Tyler Brennan has found his way back to respectability after a horrid start to the season. His 2.95 GAA currently ranks 10th in the high-scoring WHL for goalies with 30 or more games played. Prince George is playoff-bound, so hopefully he continues to build his game in the post-season.

CHL PROSPECT OF THE MONTH (A.K.A. THE JOSH FILMON AWARD)

You can have three guesses. I’ll give you a hint. It starts with Josh Filmon. Stick tap, again.

AROUND THE POOL

This should come as a surprise to no one but Luke Hughes is a finalist for Big 10 hockey player of the year. I will have more on the NCAA post-season next week.

Some good news out of Russia for Devils fans.

#NJDevils prospect Arseni Gritsyuk and Avangard advance to the next round! #KHLplayoffs pic.twitter.com/G4kVUuMya9 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) March 10, 2023

Simon Nemec is no longer on a cold streak.

Simon Nemec goes the net (!) Scores from one knee in front (!)

Oh my. https://t.co/khKNWPV0Tk pic.twitter.com/Cm6U2E3NFF — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) March 12, 2023

I repeat. Simon Nemec is no longer on a cold streak.

Aarne win it, Simon bury it ✍️ pic.twitter.com/eArJCn2AF6 — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) March 11, 2023

Alexander Holtz has 10 points in 9 games for Utica this season (5 goals and 5 assists). As Ben Birnell reports, according to head coach Kevin Dineen, despite the offensive producton Holtz has been a bit “pew-ewy” at times.

Asked Comets coach Kevin Dineen about Alex Holtz’s play Friday.

He was candid in his assessment. pic.twitter.com/YUa6kpoHXV — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) March 11, 2023

Some moves were made for Utica to shore up their defense for the playoffs after the Timo Meier trade sent Okhotiuk to San Jose.

NEWS: we have acquired Zack Hayes from the @Chicago_Wolves in exchange for Jack Dugan. The Comets have also acquired Jayce Hawryluk from @Senators for future cons. & Dylan Blujus has been traded to @BellevilleSens for future cons.



Transactions brought to you by @NBT_Bank. pic.twitter.com/9hbgiva3hI — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) March 10, 2023

Speaking of the Timo Meier trade, for those who like to follow ex-Devils, Andreas Johnsson has three points (all assists) in seven games for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has yet to tally a point.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Astute readers may be wondering why there was no spotlight this week and why I am covering the CHL prospects instead of the NCAA prospects. The answer lies in some technical difficulties I had this week that left me with only a short window to complete this update. I apologize for that. Things should be back to normal next week.