New Jersey Devils CHL Prospect Update: Filmon Hits 40

Josh Filmon has scored his 40th goal in his draft one season. This post updates on Filmon and the other Devils CHL prospects.

By JamesJTracy
2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
40 goals!!
CHL PROSPECT UPDATE

Josh Filmon has been a beast this season and hit the 40 goal mark with this gem.

Filmon’s rise lessens the sting of Chase Stillman’s mediocre season. Stillman, a former first round pick, has 45 points in 53 games. Stillman still has all those “intangibles” that coaches love, so he could still carve out a long, successful NHL career, but should Stillman make the jump sometime in the future, his ceiling, at least as of right now, appears limited.

On the goalie front, Tyler Brennan has found his way back to respectability after a horrid start to the season. His 2.95 GAA currently ranks 10th in the high-scoring WHL for goalies with 30 or more games played. Prince George is playoff-bound, so hopefully he continues to build his game in the post-season.

CHL PROSPECT OF THE MONTH (A.K.A. THE JOSH FILMON AWARD)

You can have three guesses. I’ll give you a hint. It starts with Josh Filmon. Stick tap, again.

AROUND THE POOL

  • This should come as a surprise to no one but Luke Hughes is a finalist for Big 10 hockey player of the year. I will have more on the NCAA post-season next week.
  • Some good news out of Russia for Devils fans.
  • Simon Nemec is no longer on a cold streak.

I repeat. Simon Nemec is no longer on a cold streak.

  • Alexander Holtz has 10 points in 9 games for Utica this season (5 goals and 5 assists). As Ben Birnell reports, according to head coach Kevin Dineen, despite the offensive producton Holtz has been a bit “pew-ewy” at times.
  • Some moves were made for Utica to shore up their defense for the playoffs after the Timo Meier trade sent Okhotiuk to San Jose.
  • Speaking of the Timo Meier trade, for those who like to follow ex-Devils, Andreas Johnsson has three points (all assists) in seven games for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has yet to tally a point.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Astute readers may be wondering why there was no spotlight this week and why I am covering the CHL prospects instead of the NCAA prospects. The answer lies in some technical difficulties I had this week that left me with only a short window to complete this update. I apologize for that. Things should be back to normal next week.

