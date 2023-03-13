 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/13/23: Winning Weekend Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/13/23

By Nate Pilling
Carolina Hurricanes v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils takes the puck during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on March 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In the first game of the weekend, Akira Schmid had another solid outing and backstopped the Devils to a 3-1 win over the Habs on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Dawson Mercer’s point streak came to an end at 12 games:

And then on Sunday, Vitek Vanecek bounced back to earn a shutout, Jesper Bratt scored twice and the team claimed an impressive 3-0 win over the Hurricanes. With the win, the Devils moved into a tie for first place in the division. [Devils NHL]

Heading into Sunday’s game: “To say Vitek Vanecek has struggled lately would be an understatement. In his previous five starts, he has posted a save percentage of .821 and has given up nearly nine goals above expected. Fortunately for the New Jersey Devils, their goaltending situation is leaps and bounds better than a season ago, meaning they can weather the storm of a goaltender struggling.” [Infernal Access]

“TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button explains why he believes the New Jersey Devils will win the Metropolitan Division this season and faceoff against the Bruins in the Eastern Conference Finals.” [TSN]

​​Hockey Links

The Bruins became the fastest team to reach the 50-win mark in a season:

An impressive resurgence from Jonathan Quick:

The Athletic takes a look at the top defensive pairs for all 32 NHL teams: [The Athletic ($)]

“How many of the past 10 Stanley Cup champs had at least one elite scorer, someone who racks up points and can help improve the performance of other teammates in his orbit?” [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

