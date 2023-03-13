Here are your links for today:

In the first game of the weekend, Akira Schmid had another solid outing and backstopped the Devils to a 3-1 win over the Habs on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Dawson Mercer’s point streak came to an end at 12 games:

Longest point streak by player age 21 or younger, #NJDevils/Rockies/Scouts franchise history:



12 games - Dawson Mercer — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 12, 2023

And then on Sunday, Vitek Vanecek bounced back to earn a shutout, Jesper Bratt scored twice and the team claimed an impressive 3-0 win over the Hurricanes. With the win, the Devils moved into a tie for first place in the division. [Devils NHL]

Heading into Sunday’s game: “To say Vitek Vanecek has struggled lately would be an understatement. In his previous five starts, he has posted a save percentage of .821 and has given up nearly nine goals above expected. Fortunately for the New Jersey Devils, their goaltending situation is leaps and bounds better than a season ago, meaning they can weather the storm of a goaltender struggling.” [Infernal Access]

“TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button explains why he believes the New Jersey Devils will win the Metropolitan Division this season and faceoff against the Bruins in the Eastern Conference Finals.” [TSN]

The Bruins became the fastest team to reach the 50-win mark in a season:

5⃣0⃣ wins in just 64 games.



The @NHLBruins earned a multi-goal comeback victory and became the fastest team in NHL history to reach the 50-win mark in a season, besting the 2018-19 Lightning and 1995-96 Red Wings (both 66 GP). #NHLStats: https://t.co/xLY8AtJTBS pic.twitter.com/XnXBhNq8St — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 11, 2023

An impressive resurgence from Jonathan Quick:

Since being dumped by #LAKings:



Jonathan Quick - @GoldenKnights

3-0-0

92 / 98 (.939 sv%)

1 shutout — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 12, 2023

The Athletic takes a look at the top defensive pairs for all 32 NHL teams: [The Athletic ($)]

“How many of the past 10 Stanley Cup champs had at least one elite scorer, someone who racks up points and can help improve the performance of other teammates in his orbit?” [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.