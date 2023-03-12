2022-23 Gamethread #66: New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Our Favorite Team. Carolina. This game can provide a big swing regarding first in the division. Even with Carolina holding a game in hand; two points separate the two teams. And both teams played last night. This may come down to just who has more in the tank and who is willing to spend it knowing that they have three more games this week.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSSO, SNE, SNO, SNP, SN360; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Carolina Hurricanes

The Song of the Night: The Devils are going to play four straight games against Florida-based teams. Forget waiting until then. Let us make the song for this and the next four games all from the seminal death metal band, Death. From Death’s first album, Scream Bloody Gore, this is “Regurgitated Guts.” Back when Chuck Schuldiner’s project was just about, well, gore.

