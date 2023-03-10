Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid had another impressive outing, and the Devils dominated the third period of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals but couldn’t come away with a game-winning goal. But Timo Meier finished off Washington in the shootout and delivered a 3-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Swiss history:

#NJDevils are indeed first team in NHL history to have four Switzerland-born players take part in a game. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 10, 2023

90 points! 90! With 18 games left!

After their shootout win over the Capitals, the #NJDevils have:



- 90 points

- a 24-4-4 road record

-a 19-9-5 record when trailing first



Would not have believed you if you showed me this in early October.https://t.co/moz31udOV9 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 10, 2023

Dawson Mercer’s point streak hits 11 games:

Dawson Mercer extended his point streak to 11 games (11 goals, 7 assists) to tie the longest point streak by a player 21-or-younger in Devils history (Brendan Shanahan, 1989-90). — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) March 10, 2023

Interesting note: Josh Harris is in on a bid for the Washington Commanders.

DC billionaire Mitchell Rales is partnering with Josh Harris in their attempt to buy the Washington Commanders, per league source. Rales is the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, DC’s largest company. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

​​Hockey Links

“Nine different groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators prior to this week’s deadline, with some valuing the NHL team north of $900 million, according to someone familiar with the process.” [Sportico]

No lead is safe!

The @NYIslanders stormed back to defeat the Penguins and register the NHL's 50th multi-goal, third-period comeback win of the season - the most in a single campaign in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/42V9cYoppH pic.twitter.com/qXpAS5R8KC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 10, 2023

Two-game suspension for Tony DeAngelo:

Philadelphia’s Tony DeAngelo has been suspended for two games for Spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry. https://t.co/oUumwzAIbM — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 8, 2023

Kirill Kaprizov will miss a few weeks with an injury:

#mnwild Injury Update: Kirill Kaprizov is expected to miss three to four weeks with a lower-body injury. pic.twitter.com/DnHw6jit8F — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 9, 2023

It would certainly seem that big changes are coming in the front office in Philadelphia at some point relatively soon: [The Fourth Period]

Interesting look at all the behind-the-scenes logistics and changes that come with a mid-season trade: “Players have to pack up their lives and find new housing while trying to decide if they’re going to uproot their families to come with them. They’ve got to get their payroll info transferred, their equipment moved, settle in a new city with new teammates. Yes, these are first-world problems considering their status and salaries, but the human element and reality of moving to a new city on no notice often gets lost on the trade ticker.” [The Athletic ($)]

