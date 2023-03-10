 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/10/23: Swiss History Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/10/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals
Goalie Akira Schmid #40 of the New Jersey Devils reacts after allowing a goal against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena on March 9, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid had another impressive outing, and the Devils dominated the third period of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals but couldn’t come away with a game-winning goal. But Timo Meier finished off Washington in the shootout and delivered a 3-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Swiss history:

90 points! 90! With 18 games left!

Dawson Mercer’s point streak hits 11 games:

Interesting note: Josh Harris is in on a bid for the Washington Commanders.

​​Hockey Links

“Nine different groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators prior to this week’s deadline, with some valuing the NHL team north of $900 million, according to someone familiar with the process.” [Sportico]

No lead is safe!

Two-game suspension for Tony DeAngelo:

Kirill Kaprizov will miss a few weeks with an injury:

It would certainly seem that big changes are coming in the front office in Philadelphia at some point relatively soon: [The Fourth Period]

Interesting look at all the behind-the-scenes logistics and changes that come with a mid-season trade: “Players have to pack up their lives and find new housing while trying to decide if they’re going to uproot their families to come with them. They’ve got to get their payroll info transferred, their equipment moved, settle in a new city with new teammates. Yes, these are first-world problems considering their status and salaries, but the human element and reality of moving to a new city on no notice often gets lost on the trade ticker.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

