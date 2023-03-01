Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

These are life-changing photos:

WHAT TIME IS IT!? pic.twitter.com/4RcjTAd2lk — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 28, 2023

So once Timo Meier is ready to play, who should he be lining up with? [Infernal Access]

“This trade, the reasons for it and the particulars surrounding it are why people pay attention to professional sports. This trade is the point. A young team, finally having the breakout season plenty of us have penciled them in for since, oh, 2020, went out and supercharged itself. All systems go.” [The Athletic ($)]

A few thoughts from Tom Fitzgerald here, including that he’s currently working on a contract with Jesper Bratt’s agent:

After acquiring Timo Meier yesterday, the @NJDevils could still be looking to add to their roster.



General manager Tom Fitzgerald joined #NHLNow to talk about the club's moves and provide an update on Jesper Bratt's extension talks.@EJHradek_NHL | @mike_p_johnson | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/1MHOlOO86I — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 28, 2023

I asked Bratt, who wants to win a Cup with the #NJDevils, if the Meier trade motivates him to sign a long-term deal.



Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/86CrHYy2pS — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 27, 2023

This. I like this thought.

The Devils' goal is simple after trading for Timo Meier: Go win the Stanley Cup. I talked to GM Tom Fitzgerald about the message he sent to his team, and how he has positioned this team for the future. https://t.co/RkImcfj1Mu — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) February 28, 2023

Can’t help but feel like this could have been handled a little better:

Dan MacKinnon on the Comets Insider radio show says Alex Holtz “expressed a desire to come down and play games with Utica” after asking for a meeting with Tom Fitzgerald and MacKinnon — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) March 1, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Patrick Kane is a Ranger:

We have traded Patrick Kane for a conditional 2023 second round pick, a 2025 fourth round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski from the New York Rangers.



We’ve also acquired defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from Arizona as part of the trade. pic.twitter.com/5px44LHOvE — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 1, 2023

Leafs make a flurry of moves:

We’ve acquired defenceman Erik Gustafsson & Boston’s first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenceman Rasmus Sandin — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 28, 2023

We've acquired a third round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Pierre Engvall — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 28, 2023

We’ve acquired defenceman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 28, 2023

Oilers pick up Mattias Ekholm:

TRADE



The #Oilers have acquired defenceman Mattias Ekholm & a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Tyson Barrie, forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick & a 2024 fourth-round pick.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Z3oOv0s22f — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2023

Jesse Puljujarvi to the Hurricanes:

The #Canes have acquired Jesse Puljujarvi from the Oilers in exchange for Patrik Puistola.



Full Details » https://t.co/93KLVjpf2g pic.twitter.com/I4rzhkro4W — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 28, 2023

K’Andre Miller gets three games for the spit:

NY Rangers’ K'Andre Miller has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 28, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.