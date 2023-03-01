 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 3/1/23: All Systems Go Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 3/1/23

By Nate Pilling
Buffalo Sabres v San Jose Sharks
It’s almost time.
Devils Links

These are life-changing photos:

So once Timo Meier is ready to play, who should he be lining up with? [Infernal Access]

“This trade, the reasons for it and the particulars surrounding it are why people pay attention to professional sports. This trade is the point. A young team, finally having the breakout season plenty of us have penciled them in for since, oh, 2020, went out and supercharged itself. All systems go.” [The Athletic ($)]

A few thoughts from Tom Fitzgerald here, including that he’s currently working on a contract with Jesper Bratt’s agent:

This. I like this thought.

Can’t help but feel like this could have been handled a little better:

​​Hockey Links

Patrick Kane is a Ranger:

Leafs make a flurry of moves:

Oilers pick up Mattias Ekholm:

Jesse Puljujarvi to the Hurricanes:

K’Andre Miller gets three games for the spit:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

