2022-23 Gamethread #60: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

Our Favorite Team begins March with the first of three road games. First, an opponent that was beaten 1-0 way back in October. An opponent that is far healthier, hungrier, and more dangerous than they were then.

The Time: 9:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, Altitude; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Colorado Avalanche

The Song of the Night: Swiss metal shall be the theme for this road trip. Coroner’s 1993 album Grin saw the group go in a bit more experimental direction compared to their previous thrash albums. Songs like “Serpent Moves” show that was a good direction.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.