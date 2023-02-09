2022-23 Gamethread #51: New Jersey Devils vs. Seattle Kraken

Our Favorite Team welcomes Seattle back to the Rock tonight. The last time they were in New Jersey, they were an expansion team that was real bad and Jeremy Lauzon took down The Big Deal. Things are different now. The Big Deal is in full effect. Seattle is a lot better.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, ROOT-NW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Seattle Kraken

The Song of the Night: One of the many, many influential musical acts out of Seattle is The Accüsed. They basically were doing crossover thrash well outside of the NYC scene, combining it with horror themes, and influenced many from grind to crust punk groups. They even have a zombie mascot, Martha Splatterhead. In any case, a good place to start with them is “Inherit the Earth (The Day of Reckoning)” from 1987’s Martha Splatterhead’s Maddest Stories Ever Told.

