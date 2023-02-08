 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/8/23: Good Company Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/8/23

By Nate Pilling
Vancouver Canucks v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils takes a shot as Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks defends in the overtime at Prudential Center on February 06, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The New Jersey Devils defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in overtime.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils blew a 4-1 lead and had some very shaky moments against the Canucks on Monday night in their first game back from the break but managed to claim a 5-4 win in overtime. [Devils NHL]

Some pretty good company here:

And a very nice run for Vitek:

I can’t stop looking at this giant hat:

​​Hockey Links

“U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will become the new executive director of the National Hockey League Players Association, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.” [ESPN]

Sabres sign Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension:

So where do these two guys end up?

