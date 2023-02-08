Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils blew a 4-1 lead and had some very shaky moments against the Canucks on Monday night in their first game back from the break but managed to claim a 5-4 win in overtime. [Devils NHL]

Some pretty good company here:

Jack Hughes: Third in the National Hockey League goals. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Ti59Ethuuj — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 7, 2023

I asked #NJDevils star Jack Hughes about the MVP chants last night.



His answer was pretty great:



“I don’t know. I mean, they’re obviously really, really cool. Fans support us. But the guy up in Edmonton is probably the clear favorite.”https://t.co/xSMwGQqp3h — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 7, 2023

And a very nice run for Vitek:

How are we feeling about Vitek Vanecek in his first season with the team, @NJDevils fans?#NHLStats: https://t.co/rxAFPriTgH pic.twitter.com/qJGQhgIH9H — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 7, 2023

I can’t stop looking at this giant hat:

Tonight, we call him Jesper Hatt. pic.twitter.com/O00sWaw5sr — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 7, 2023

​​Hockey Links

“U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will become the new executive director of the National Hockey League Players Association, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.” [ESPN]

Sabres sign Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension:

SEVEN MORE YEARS OF COZEY!



Dylan Cozens has agreed to terms on a 7-year, $49.7 million extension (7.1 AAV).



Details: https://t.co/cAjGhCCGVc pic.twitter.com/7d5j7vCLLj — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 7, 2023

So where do these two guys end up?

#Blackhawks update: In addition to Patrick Kane, I can confirm Jonathan Toews has also been presented with a list of teams that have expressed interest in trading for him. And like Kane, while things can change, no decision is expected until closer to the trade deadline. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 7, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.