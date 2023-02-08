Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils blew a 4-1 lead and had some very shaky moments against the Canucks on Monday night in their first game back from the break but managed to claim a 5-4 win in overtime. [Devils NHL]
Some pretty good company here:
Jack Hughes: Third in the National Hockey League goals. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/Ti59Ethuuj— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 7, 2023
I asked #NJDevils star Jack Hughes about the MVP chants last night.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 7, 2023
His answer was pretty great:
“I don’t know. I mean, they’re obviously really, really cool. Fans support us. But the guy up in Edmonton is probably the clear favorite.”https://t.co/xSMwGQqp3h
And a very nice run for Vitek:
How are we feeling about Vitek Vanecek in his first season with the team, @NJDevils fans?#NHLStats: https://t.co/rxAFPriTgH pic.twitter.com/qJGQhgIH9H— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 7, 2023
I can’t stop looking at this giant hat:
Tonight, we call him Jesper Hatt. pic.twitter.com/O00sWaw5sr— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 7, 2023
Hockey Links
“U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will become the new executive director of the National Hockey League Players Association, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.” [ESPN]
Sabres sign Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension:
SEVEN MORE YEARS OF COZEY!— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 7, 2023
Dylan Cozens has agreed to terms on a 7-year, $49.7 million extension (7.1 AAV).
Details: https://t.co/cAjGhCCGVc pic.twitter.com/7d5j7vCLLj
So where do these two guys end up?
#Blackhawks update: In addition to Patrick Kane, I can confirm Jonathan Toews has also been presented with a list of teams that have expressed interest in trading for him. And like Kane, while things can change, no decision is expected until closer to the trade deadline.— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 7, 2023
