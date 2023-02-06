 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/6/23: John Marino is Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/6/23

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v New York Islanders
John Marino #6 of the New Jersey Devils plays the puck against Brock Nelson #29 of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on October 20, 2022 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

John Marino’s return is nigh:

Andrew Brunette update:

Larry Brooks: “If we appropriate Newark to become part of NHL New York, just as we do with East Rutherford to represent NFL New York, then Jack Hughes is having the best season of any 21-and-under athlete on a New York team since Doc Gooden in 1985.” [New York Post]

Jack Hughes has returned from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Here’s some coverage from the team, if you’re looking for that sort of thing: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Lou gets a deal done with Bo Horvat:

Dylan Strome gets a five-year contract extension:

Gary Bettman doesn’t sound like an individual who is terribly interested in changing the league’s playoff format: [Sportsnet]

I bet all those obnoxious ads will start to scale back any minute now:

What about a longer overtime period?

And if you, for some reason, are interested in a look back at some of the All-Star Weekend, I have some questions for you, but here you go: [NHL.com] [NHL.com]

2024 All-Star Weekend will be in Toronto:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

