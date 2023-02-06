Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

John Marino’s return is nigh:

I asked Lindy Ruff about #NJDevils John Marino's imminent return after today's full practice:



Me: “Is it a matter of seeing how he feels tomorrow?”



Lindy: “He looks pretty good today, I don’t think tomorrow is going to change too much.”



*big smile* pic.twitter.com/3fZIjnV8NO — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 5, 2023

Andrew Brunette update:

Andrew Brunette is on the ice with #NJDevils.



I've been told that he spoke this morning with the team about his situation before practice, but there’s no further comment as the legal process is ongoing. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 5, 2023

Larry Brooks: “If we appropriate Newark to become part of NHL New York, just as we do with East Rutherford to represent NFL New York, then Jack Hughes is having the best season of any 21-and-under athlete on a New York team since Doc Gooden in 1985.” [New York Post]

Jack Hughes has returned from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Here’s some coverage from the team, if you’re looking for that sort of thing: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Lou gets a deal done with Bo Horvat:

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Bo Horvat on an eight-year contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 5, 2023

Horvat AAV is $8.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 5, 2023

#Isles GM Lou Lamoriello would not give specifics on Bo Horvat contract:



"It's too long and it's too much money." — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 5, 2023

Dylan Strome gets a five-year contract extension:

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE STROME‼️



The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 3, 2023

Gary Bettman doesn’t sound like an individual who is terribly interested in changing the league’s playoff format: [Sportsnet]

I bet all those obnoxious ads will start to scale back any minute now:

Gary Bettman says that the #NHL is approaching $6 billion in revenue - “give or take.”



Last season was in the neighborhood of $5.4 billion. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 4, 2023

What about a longer overtime period?

Gary Bettman was asked about increasing OT from 5 to 10 minutes. Two issues he noted:



1. Ice. He would want an flood, not just shovels, before OT if it goes longer than 5 minutes.



2. The 1st and 2nd line players would be getting most of the workload and that is extra on them. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 4, 2023

And if you, for some reason, are interested in a look back at some of the All-Star Weekend, I have some questions for you, but here you go: [NHL.com] [NHL.com]

2024 All-Star Weekend will be in Toronto:

NHL officially announces Toronto as host of the 2024 All-Star Game — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 4, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.