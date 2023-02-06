Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
John Marino’s return is nigh:
John Marino: regular jersey. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/yRcDBUCVpB— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 5, 2023
I asked Lindy Ruff about #NJDevils John Marino's imminent return after today's full practice:— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 5, 2023
Me: “Is it a matter of seeing how he feels tomorrow?”
Lindy: “He looks pretty good today, I don’t think tomorrow is going to change too much.”
*big smile* pic.twitter.com/3fZIjnV8NO
Andrew Brunette update:
Andrew Brunette is on the ice with #NJDevils.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 5, 2023
I've been told that he spoke this morning with the team about his situation before practice, but there’s no further comment as the legal process is ongoing.
Larry Brooks: “If we appropriate Newark to become part of NHL New York, just as we do with East Rutherford to represent NFL New York, then Jack Hughes is having the best season of any 21-and-under athlete on a New York team since Doc Gooden in 1985.” [New York Post]
Jack Hughes has returned from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Here’s some coverage from the team, if you’re looking for that sort of thing: [Devils NHL]
Hockey Links
Lou gets a deal done with Bo Horvat:
#Isles News: The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with forward Bo Horvat on an eight-year contract.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 5, 2023
Horvat AAV is $8.5M— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 5, 2023
#Isles GM Lou Lamoriello would not give specifics on Bo Horvat contract:— Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) February 5, 2023
"It's too long and it's too much money."
Dylan Strome gets a five-year contract extension:
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE STROME‼️— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 3, 2023
The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million.#ALLCAPS
Gary Bettman doesn’t sound like an individual who is terribly interested in changing the league’s playoff format: [Sportsnet]
I bet all those obnoxious ads will start to scale back any minute now:
Gary Bettman says that the #NHL is approaching $6 billion in revenue - “give or take.”— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 4, 2023
Last season was in the neighborhood of $5.4 billion.
What about a longer overtime period?
Gary Bettman was asked about increasing OT from 5 to 10 minutes. Two issues he noted:— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 4, 2023
1. Ice. He would want an flood, not just shovels, before OT if it goes longer than 5 minutes.
2. The 1st and 2nd line players would be getting most of the workload and that is extra on them.
And if you, for some reason, are interested in a look back at some of the All-Star Weekend, I have some questions for you, but here you go: [NHL.com] [NHL.com]
2024 All-Star Weekend will be in Toronto:
NHL officially announces Toronto as host of the 2024 All-Star Game— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 4, 2023
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...