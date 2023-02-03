Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

At this point, you have no doubt heard about Andrew Brunette’s DUI situation in Florida. John has summarized the incident here, and that’s that: [All About the Jersey]

Here’s where you’ll see Jack tonight:

Jack Hughes #NJDevils will participate in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting skills competition tomorrow. The star-studded competition includes: Barkov, FLA; Draisaitl, EDM; Hayes, PHI; Kadri, CGY; Kucherov, TBL; McDavid, EDM; Nelson, NYI; Panarin, NYR; Tarasenko, STL — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) February 2, 2023

You love to see it:

A playoff series with the Rangers?

"What they will have, as great as Panarin is, Jersey will have the best player in that series, Jack Hughes." - @mike_p_johnson



The #NJDevils and #NYR are headed towards a first-round matchup. Who has the advantage in a seven-game series?@Jackie_Redmond | @Rupper17 | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/gqLnSiXAGt — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 2, 2023

​​Hockey Links

MoneyPuck playoff odds at the break:

Here’s the rest of NHL All-Star Skills competition assignments for this evening: [NHL.com]

Is this Lou’s last stand with the Islanders? [The Athletic ($)]

Sean McIndoe on Gary Bettman’s 30 years at the helm of the NHL: “He’s the most influential figure in the history of the NHL, and it’s not close. Influential, sure. But has that influence been a positive one for the league and its fans? That’s a more complicated question.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.