Devils Links
At this point, you have no doubt heard about Andrew Brunette’s DUI situation in Florida. John has summarized the incident here, and that’s that: [All About the Jersey]
Here’s where you’ll see Jack tonight:
Jack Hughes #NJDevils will participate in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting skills competition tomorrow. The star-studded competition includes: Barkov, FLA; Draisaitl, EDM; Hayes, PHI; Kadri, CGY; Kucherov, TBL; McDavid, EDM; Nelson, NYI; Panarin, NYR; Tarasenko, STL— Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) February 2, 2023
You love to see it:
Let's go, baby!— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2023
Jack was named the @NHL's 1st Star of the Month for January. Congrats, @jhugh86!
: https://t.co/M6RTLYaXMU pic.twitter.com/rUjWruEU5W
A playoff series with the Rangers?
"What they will have, as great as Panarin is, Jersey will have the best player in that series, Jack Hughes." - @mike_p_johnson— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 2, 2023
The #NJDevils and #NYR are headed towards a first-round matchup. Who has the advantage in a seven-game series?@Jackie_Redmond | @Rupper17 | #NHLNow pic.twitter.com/gqLnSiXAGt
Hockey Links
MoneyPuck playoff odds at the break:
Playoff odds going into the all-star break https://t.co/2nMPy5I9mv pic.twitter.com/SCiM1SQ7Is— MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) February 2, 2023
Here’s the rest of NHL All-Star Skills competition assignments for this evening: [NHL.com]
Is this Lou’s last stand with the Islanders? [The Athletic ($)]
Sean McIndoe on Gary Bettman’s 30 years at the helm of the NHL: “He’s the most influential figure in the history of the NHL, and it’s not close. Influential, sure. But has that influence been a positive one for the league and its fans? That’s a more complicated question.” [The Athletic ($)]
