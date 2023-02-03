 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/3/23: First Star Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/3/23

By Nate Pilling
2023 NHL All-Star - Media Day
Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils attends media day at Ft. Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort on February 2, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

At this point, you have no doubt heard about Andrew Brunette’s DUI situation in Florida. John has summarized the incident here, and that’s that: [All About the Jersey]

Here’s where you’ll see Jack tonight:

You love to see it:

A playoff series with the Rangers?

​​Hockey Links

MoneyPuck playoff odds at the break:

Here’s the rest of NHL All-Star Skills competition assignments for this evening: [NHL.com]

Is this Lou’s last stand with the Islanders? [The Athletic ($)]

Sean McIndoe on Gary Bettman’s 30 years at the helm of the NHL: “He’s the most influential figure in the history of the NHL, and it’s not close. Influential, sure. But has that influence been a positive one for the league and its fans? That’s a more complicated question.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

