The Big Deal in Florida: The 2023 NHL All Star Weekend Open Post

The National Hockey League is hosting their All-Star Weekend in South Florida this weekend. This is your open post to talk about anything and everything related to the All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Games for this year. Both will include The Big Deal, Jack Hughes, as the representative of the New Jersey Devils

The First Event: The NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The Date: Friday, February 3, 2023

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

The Events: There are the four traditional events plus three new ones for this year. Here is the full list of who is in what competition. The events are:

Fastest Skater

Hardest Shot

Breakaway Challenge - The Big Deal was in this last year, donned a cape, and provided a smaller version of himself to score. He’s not in this year’s challenge, though.

Accuracy Shooting - The Big Deal will be in this year’s accuracy shooting competition.

Splash Shot - This is new. This is a beach event where two teams of four have to hit targets before trying to dunk their opponents. Winner is the team who dunks the other team first.

Pitch ‘n Puck - This is new. Six players will effectively play a Par 4 hole amongst each other.

Tendy Tandem - This is new. Eight goalies will be working in tandems of two, with one shooting from a spot and the other making stops on other players. Points are awarded by the goalies scoring.

Other Notes: Per the ESPN press release, Pat Maroon will be a guest. Former Devils P.K. Subban and Kevin Weekes will be a part of the broadcast. Subban will be in the studio with Steve Levy along with Chris Chelios and “Weeping” Mark Messier.

The Second Event: The NHL All-Star Games

The Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

The Time: 3:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS

The All-Star That Matters: Jack Hughes, this is his second appearance at the All-Star Game. He is the lone Devils representative. He is also wholesome.

The Other All-Stars: Here.

The Format: The All-Star game is a 3-on-3 tournament of three games between all four divisions. Winner of the tourney wins a $1 million prize.

The Big Deal, Jack Hughes, is a part of the Metropolitan Division team. They will play the Atlantic Division at 4 PM ET. Winner takes on the winner of the Central Division and Pacific Division, which will play at 3 PM ET.

Other Notes: Fall Out Boy will play during the second intermission of the All Star Games, so after the Metropolitan plays the Atlantic.

The Rules: All rules for the site apply as usual.