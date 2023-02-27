*runs into the room breathing heavily* FOLKS, IT’S TIMO TIME.

Here are your links for today, which have a distinctly Swiss flavor:

Devils Links

Timo Meier is a New Jersey Devil. After all the speculation and talk, Tom Fitzgerald makes a major addition for this season and likely many more. [Devils NHL]

No contract extension included with the trade:

There is no Meier contract extension as part of this. The Devils became comfortable doing the trade without having him signed to an extension as part of it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2023

Here’s the guy we’re getting:

Timo Meier, acquired by NJ, is a top scoring winger, an elite driver of offensive possession and scoring chances with excellent hands and instincts in tight. A big player who doesn't shy away from physicality either. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/PvM7gP2kVk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 26, 2023

“It simply made too much sense not to eventually happen. For all of the rumblings about teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, and St. Louis Blues being in the mix for Timo Meier’s services leading up to this year’s trade deadline, it was always going to be the New Jersey Devils.” [EP Rinkside ($)]

Pierre LeBrun with some thoughts here on how the Timo trade came together: [TSN]

Oh, yes, there was also a game on Saturday. Akira Schmid got his first NHL shutout, seven Devils scored goals and New Jersey ran rampant all over the Flyers. A 7-0 win for the good guys following the celebration of the 2003 Stanley Cup-winning team. [Devils NHL]

A look back here at that 2003 run to capture the Stanley Cup: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Golden Knights pick up Ivan Barbashev:

The Golden Knights have acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Zach Dean. Welcome to Vegas, Ivan! #VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAgehttps://t.co/XhFJXDKOwS — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 26, 2023

Stars acquire Evgenii Dadonov:

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired Evgenii Dadonov from the @CanadiensMTL in exchange for Denis Gurianov.



Montreal will retain 50% of the remaining portion of Dadonov’s contract.#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/w8D9LcwxFU — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 26, 2023

Lightning acquire Tanner Jeannot:

We have acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman Cal Foote and five future draft picks. https://t.co/rxnLRDROnl — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 27, 2023

David Poile is stepping away from the Predators:

David Poile, the only general manager in the history of the Nashville Predators, announced today he is going to retire.



Barry Trotz, the franchise’s first-ever and winningest head coach, takes the reins as general manager on July 1, 2023.https://t.co/ExhxARX9OA — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 26, 2023

GOALIE GOAL ALERT!

LINUS ULLMARK



WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL. pic.twitter.com/ym7OLU0jlU — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2023

Some history for Mark Giordano:

Maple Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano has recorded the 2,045th blocked shot of his career, moving him past Kris Russell (2,044) for first place on the NHL’s all-time blocked shot list. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 27, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.