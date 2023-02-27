 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/27/23: IT’S TIMO TIME Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/27/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights
He’s a Devil!
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

*runs into the room breathing heavily* FOLKS, IT’S TIMO TIME.

Here are your links for today, which have a distinctly Swiss flavor:

Devils Links

Timo Meier is a New Jersey Devil. After all the speculation and talk, Tom Fitzgerald makes a major addition for this season and likely many more. [Devils NHL]

No contract extension included with the trade:

Here’s the guy we’re getting:

“It simply made too much sense not to eventually happen. For all of the rumblings about teams like the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, and St. Louis Blues being in the mix for Timo Meier’s services leading up to this year’s trade deadline, it was always going to be the New Jersey Devils.” [EP Rinkside ($)]

Pierre LeBrun with some thoughts here on how the Timo trade came together: [TSN]

Oh, yes, there was also a game on Saturday. Akira Schmid got his first NHL shutout, seven Devils scored goals and New Jersey ran rampant all over the Flyers. A 7-0 win for the good guys following the celebration of the 2003 Stanley Cup-winning team. [Devils NHL]

A look back here at that 2003 run to capture the Stanley Cup: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Golden Knights pick up Ivan Barbashev:

Stars acquire Evgenii Dadonov:

Lightning acquire Tanner Jeannot:

David Poile is stepping away from the Predators:

GOALIE GOAL ALERT!

Some history for Mark Giordano:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

