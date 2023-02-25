 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 Gamethread #59: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Tonight ends a week at home for the New Jersey Devils. They will play the Second Rate Rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers. A team that has given the Devils problems this season. Can the Devils close out February strong with a win over the Orange and Black? Talk about it here in this post.

By John Fischer
Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers
Ivan Provorov’s Fear: His teammates
Our Favorite Team wraps up a week at home and plays their final game of February against the Second Rate Rivals. A team who has been a problem for Our Favorite Team for some reason this season.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCSP; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers

The Song of the Night: Ivan Provorov may play a dangerous sport but he’s so soft, I bet he can’t handle a Limp Wrist.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

