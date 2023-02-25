2022-23 Gamethread #59: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Our Favorite Team wraps up a week at home and plays their final game of February against the Second Rate Rivals. A team who has been a problem for Our Favorite Team for some reason this season.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCSP; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers

The Song of the Night: Ivan Provorov may play a dangerous sport but he’s so soft, I bet he can’t handle a Limp Wrist.

