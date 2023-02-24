 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/24/23: Comeback Kings Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/24/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils
Dawson Mercer (91) celebrates his game winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings during overtime at Prudential Center. 
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier scored a tying goal in the waning seconds of regulation time on Thursday night, and Dawson Mercer finished off the Kings in overtime. Devils won 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Dawson Mercer: He’s hot.

From … earlier in the day Thursday: “(A source) indicated the Devils are optimistic Meier will be a Devil come March 4th when the trade deadline has passed, and are ‘50/50’ on whether or not Mercer will be part of a potential deal.” [The Fourth Period]

How would you feel about gaining Timo Meier and losing Jesper Bratt?

Over at r/hockey, a perfect hypothetical for a potential MetLife Stadium Series game: Islanders and Rangers on one rink, Devils and Flyers on another. You know what, let’s do it. [r/hockey]

​​Hockey Links

Bruins loading up:

Senators clear some space:

Sounds like the Rangers are still interested in Patrick Kane: “According to sources, the Rangers have signaled they will try to make it work if Kane — who has yet to declare his intentions — is willing to waive his no-move clause in order to come to New York. We are told interest has not waned in the least since the acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis on Feb. 10.” [New York Post]

Brad Marchand on the historic season the Bruins are putting together: “People have talked a lot about some of these records, that we could potentially hit or we have hit. Nobody cares about those in this room. We could care less about any of these regular-season records. Because they really don’t mean anything.” [ESPN]

Are things starting to unravel in Pittsburgh? “Booed off the ice after 40 minutes, the Penguins played this one out to strains of ‘Fire Hextall,’ as Steeltown fans let their general manager know what they thought of the roster he’s assembled.” [Sportsnet]

This goal from Connor is very Jack Hughes-esque:

A pretty nice season for Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

