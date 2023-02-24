Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier scored a tying goal in the waning seconds of regulation time on Thursday night, and Dawson Mercer finished off the Kings in overtime. Devils won 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Dawson Mercer: He’s hot.

Dawson Mercer. His seventh goal in five games.



Unbelievable.



Devils are 38-15-5.#NJDevils — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 24, 2023

Tomas Tatar on playing with Dawson Mercer:



“He’s hot.” — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 24, 2023

From … earlier in the day Thursday: “(A source) indicated the Devils are optimistic Meier will be a Devil come March 4th when the trade deadline has passed, and are ‘50/50’ on whether or not Mercer will be part of a potential deal.” [The Fourth Period]

How would you feel about gaining Timo Meier and losing Jesper Bratt?

Mike Rupp says Timo Meier is "different than any of the pieces" the #NJDevils have.



That's why he's pushing hard for his former team to snag him by March 3 –– even if it costs them a Jesper Bratt extension this offseason.



More from my interview today:https://t.co/Z7tG79tzj2 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 23, 2023

Over at r/hockey, a perfect hypothetical for a potential MetLife Stadium Series game: Islanders and Rangers on one rink, Devils and Flyers on another. You know what, let’s do it. [r/hockey]

​​Hockey Links

Bruins loading up:

Senators clear some space:

Full trade, per sources:



To Chicago: Nikita Zaitsev, 2023 2nd Rd Pick, 2026 4th Rd Pick.

To Ottawa: Future considerations.



So the #Sens move nearly $6 million in real cash off the books on Zaitsev's deal and pay to do it. The question is ... what's next for Ottawa? https://t.co/gEKdn4TSdI — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2023

Sounds like the Rangers are still interested in Patrick Kane: “According to sources, the Rangers have signaled they will try to make it work if Kane — who has yet to declare his intentions — is willing to waive his no-move clause in order to come to New York. We are told interest has not waned in the least since the acquisition of Vladimir Tarasenko from St. Louis on Feb. 10.” [New York Post]

Brad Marchand on the historic season the Bruins are putting together: “People have talked a lot about some of these records, that we could potentially hit or we have hit. Nobody cares about those in this room. We could care less about any of these regular-season records. Because they really don’t mean anything.” [ESPN]

Are things starting to unravel in Pittsburgh? “Booed off the ice after 40 minutes, the Penguins played this one out to strains of ‘Fire Hextall,’ as Steeltown fans let their general manager know what they thought of the roster he’s assembled.” [Sportsnet]

This goal from Connor is very Jack Hughes-esque:

Connor McDavid with a ridiculous snipe from below the goal line pic.twitter.com/In1aQse0me — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 24, 2023

A pretty nice season for Rasmus Dahlin in Buffalo:

Rasmus Dahlin is on pace for 92 points.



That would be the most ever by a U23 defender not named Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, or Paul Coffey. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) February 24, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.