Garden State of Hockey- Episode 159: The Big Deal’s Back and the Deadline’s Soon

A nice road trip through the midwest was marred by a tough home loss to a bad Montreal Canadiens team but the real story continues to be the anxious wait to add another piece to this squad. The New Jersey Devils keep finding ways to win and we all hope that their efforts are rewarded by their General Manager in the next week or so.

Feels like the home stretch is approaching so hopefully their play picks up and the results stay how they are. Who would you like to see the Devils add? Let us know in the comments and as always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!