2022-23 Gamethread #58: New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

Our Favorite Team hosts a team that they beat back in January 5-2. They have real playoff aspirations out in the Pacific Division, who probably has several teams hoping Our Favorite Team hands them another loss.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Los Angeles Kings

The Song of the Night: Apparently, New Jersey deathcore band Ocean of Illusions is going to play during an intermission at the Devils-Sabres game on April 11. Who are they? What is deathcore? Let’s listen to “Ümvelt” from their 2021 album Unrecognizable and find out. (Aside: I’ve definitely included some Lorna Shore, another NJ-based deathcore band in the past so if you’re looking for a “big” band in that genre, there you are.)

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.