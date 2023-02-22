Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A head-scratching loss for the Devils on Tuesday night as the Canadiens ended New Jersey’s six-game home winning streak with a 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Akira Schmid back with the Devils:

Mackenzie Blackwood left #NJDevils morning skate early having tweaked something.



Being looked at by trainers now. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 21, 2023

Akira Schmid returns to the #NJDevils net tonight. He was called up today (Blackwood out, precautionary).



Vitek Vanecek backs up against the Blues. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 5, 2023

Might the Devils get a Stadium Series game? Start saving your shiny nickels.

Latest on the Timo Meier sweepstakes, and perhaps one reason why trade talks have stalled a bit:

INSIDER TRADING - #TSNHockey Insiders @DarrenDreger, @PierreVLeBrun & @reporterchris on the Blues among suitors for Meier, Caps/Orlov, Wings' deadline approach, Preds, update on Sens sale and news on potential games in Australia: pic.twitter.com/dpni9xQD6J — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 21, 2023

A source familiar with the situation tells me that the #NJDevils continue to be in talks to acquire Timo Meier from San Jose before the March 3 deadline.



A big sticking point, I'm told, is that the Sharks continue to ask for Dawson Mercer as part of a return. — Robert Aitken Jr. (@RobertAitkenJr) February 22, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Tough news for the reigning Norris Trophy winner:

Two concussions in the span of 11 days for Cale Makar. Concerning news.



We’ll talk to Jared Bednar later today. https://t.co/iz2IpVhCYG — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 21, 2023

And tough news for the Islanders:

#Isles Injury Update: Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 20, 2023

Vladislav Gavrikov is just sort of waiting around to get traded, it seems:

"Gavrikov has been a healthy scratch in the Blue Jackets’ last four games because he’s essentially already been traded." https://t.co/nsheY1Eb4F — James Mirtle (@mirtle) February 21, 2023

Some interesting insight on how retained salary, multi-team trades come together, with an eye on the deal that got Ryan O’Reilly to the Maple Leafs: [The Athletic ($)]

“McDavid reached 800 points in just 545 games making him the fifth-fastest player to reach that milestone. Only Wayne Gretzky (352 games), Mario Lemieux (410), Mike Bossy (525) and Peter Stastny (531) did it quicker.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.