 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/22/23: Sticking Point Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/22/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils
Dawson Mercer #91 of the New Jersey Devils skates in the third period of the game against the Montreal Canadiens on February 21, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A head-scratching loss for the Devils on Tuesday night as the Canadiens ended New Jersey’s six-game home winning streak with a 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Akira Schmid back with the Devils:

Might the Devils get a Stadium Series game? Start saving your shiny nickels.

Latest on the Timo Meier sweepstakes, and perhaps one reason why trade talks have stalled a bit:

​​Hockey Links

Tough news for the reigning Norris Trophy winner:

And tough news for the Islanders:

Vladislav Gavrikov is just sort of waiting around to get traded, it seems:

Some interesting insight on how retained salary, multi-team trades come together, with an eye on the deal that got Ryan O’Reilly to the Maple Leafs: [The Athletic ($)]

“McDavid reached 800 points in just 545 games making him the fifth-fastest player to reach that milestone. Only Wayne Gretzky (352 games), Mario Lemieux (410), Mike Bossy (525) and Peter Stastny (531) did it quicker.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...