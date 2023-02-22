Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
A head-scratching loss for the Devils on Tuesday night as the Canadiens ended New Jersey’s six-game home winning streak with a 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]
Akira Schmid back with the Devils:
Mackenzie Blackwood left #NJDevils morning skate early having tweaked something.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 21, 2023
Being looked at by trainers now.
Akira Schmid returns to the #NJDevils net tonight. He was called up today (Blackwood out, precautionary).— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 5, 2023
Vitek Vanecek backs up against the Blues.
Might the Devils get a Stadium Series game? Start saving your shiny nickels.
**Keep an eye ️ on**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 21, 2023
1. I’m told there’s a possibility of a potential Stadium ️ Series game at @MetLifeStadium next season that could involve @NJDevils as one of the teams. @NHL @espn @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter
Latest on the Timo Meier sweepstakes, and perhaps one reason why trade talks have stalled a bit:
INSIDER TRADING - #TSNHockey Insiders @DarrenDreger, @PierreVLeBrun & @reporterchris on the Blues among suitors for Meier, Caps/Orlov, Wings' deadline approach, Preds, update on Sens sale and news on potential games in Australia: pic.twitter.com/dpni9xQD6J— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 21, 2023
A source familiar with the situation tells me that the #NJDevils continue to be in talks to acquire Timo Meier from San Jose before the March 3 deadline.— Robert Aitken Jr. (@RobertAitkenJr) February 22, 2023
A big sticking point, I'm told, is that the Sharks continue to ask for Dawson Mercer as part of a return.
Hockey Links
Tough news for the reigning Norris Trophy winner:
Two concussions in the span of 11 days for Cale Makar. Concerning news.— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 21, 2023
We’ll talk to Jared Bednar later today. https://t.co/iz2IpVhCYG
And tough news for the Islanders:
#Isles Injury Update: Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower body injury.— New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 20, 2023
Vladislav Gavrikov is just sort of waiting around to get traded, it seems:
"Gavrikov has been a healthy scratch in the Blue Jackets’ last four games because he’s essentially already been traded." https://t.co/nsheY1Eb4F— James Mirtle (@mirtle) February 21, 2023
Some interesting insight on how retained salary, multi-team trades come together, with an eye on the deal that got Ryan O’Reilly to the Maple Leafs: [The Athletic ($)]
“McDavid reached 800 points in just 545 games making him the fifth-fastest player to reach that milestone. Only Wayne Gretzky (352 games), Mario Lemieux (410), Mike Bossy (525) and Peter Stastny (531) did it quicker.” [Sportsnet]
