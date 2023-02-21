2022-23 Gamethread #57: New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens

Our Favorite Team continues a week at home by hosting the basement dwellers of the Atlantic Division. I would still be careful. They are just in last place; they are not pushovers by any means.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, TSN2, RDS; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Montreal Canadiens

The Song of the Night: The last time Montreal won it all was back in 1993. There was a lot of crucial music that came out in 1994. For those into the desert rock scene, the seminal Welcome to Sky Valley album was released by Kyuss in that year. The song “Demon Cleaner” is an excellent song from an excellent LP and I encourage you all to give it a chance. The song length is not as long as it seems.

