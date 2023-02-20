 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/20/23: Thanks, Canada Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/20/23

By Nate Pilling
Winnipeg Jets v New Jersey Devils
Miles Wood #44 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his game-winning goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at the Prudential Center on February 19, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Jets 4-2.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier had two goals and two assists, Jack Hughes returned to the lineup and the Devils put together an impressive 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Then on Sunday, a pair of goals from Dawson Mercer helped to finish off a comeback against the Jets. Devils won 4-2. [Devils NHL]

Thanks for everything, Canada (still mad about the Leafs game).

Here’s how The Athletic projects Devils and Hurricanes trade packages for Timo Meier. From New Jersey, it’s Shakir Mukhamadullin, Andreas Johnsson, 2023 first-round pick. This would be a deal I would be, uh, very happy with. [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Notable injury news:

Leafs going in:

Update on Jonathan Toews:

Rangers make another trade:

A bizarre incident here involving former NHL referee Tim Peel following a youth hockey game last month. “And he goes, ‘Do you know who the f— I am? You sit down and respect me. I have a couple questions.’” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

