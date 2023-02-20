Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico Hischier had two goals and two assists, Jack Hughes returned to the lineup and the Devils put together an impressive 5-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Then on Sunday, a pair of goals from Dawson Mercer helped to finish off a comeback against the Jets. Devils won 4-2. [Devils NHL]

Thanks for everything, Canada (still mad about the Leafs game).

The #NJDevils are 11-1-0 against Canadian teams so far this season.



Only Toronto has beaten the Devils... and NJ had three goals overturned in that game. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 20, 2023

Here’s how The Athletic projects Devils and Hurricanes trade packages for Timo Meier. From New Jersey, it’s Shakir Mukhamadullin, Andreas Johnsson, 2023 first-round pick. This would be a deal I would be, uh, very happy with. [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Notable injury news:

Quinn says Meier has a day-to-day upper-body injury — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 19, 2023

Leafs going in:

TOR gets: Ryan O’Reilly & Noel Acciari

STL gets: Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette, TOR first-rounder in 2023, OTT third-rounder in 2023 and TOR second in 2024.

MIN as middlemen gets TOR fourth round pick in 2025 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 18, 2023

Update on Jonathan Toews:

A statement from Captain Jonathan Toews ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tn7CP57bQN — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 19, 2023

Most importantly for Toews, there does not appear to be any major long-term health concerns and it’s possible Toews could return to the lineup in March.



But out of fairness to other teams, Toews felt his body was not cooperating to compete at a high level right now. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 19, 2023

Rangers make another trade:

Tyler Motte is on his way back to the Big Apple!



The @NYRangers make a swap with the @Senators that sees Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round pick go the other way. #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/bIL4x8Igb1 — NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2023

A bizarre incident here involving former NHL referee Tim Peel following a youth hockey game last month. “And he goes, ‘Do you know who the f— I am? You sit down and respect me. I have a couple questions.’” [The Athletic ($)]

