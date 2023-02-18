2022-23 Gamethread #55: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

Our Favorite Team ends a four-game road trip back in the Metropolitan Division and against a playoff-hopeful opponent. A team the Devils have beaten twice. A game where the Devils will need to save something for the next night. A match-up that commands your attention.

The Time: 5:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, ATTSN-PT; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Song of the Early Evening: The romantic trip ends in Pittsburgh. Don Caballero, who are from Pittsburgh, is a largely instrumental band. That said, I think songs like “Room Temperature Suite” from the seminal What Burns Never Returns carries the air associated with romance. At least that is what it sounds like to me.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.