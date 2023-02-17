 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/17/23: Poor Play Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/17/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: FEB 16 Devils at Blues
“Nico, this team hasn’t been playing well lately.”
Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

I don’t know how much more of this I can take.

The Devils fell into a 3-1 hole against the Blues on Thursday night and made things interesting, but couldn’t get the tying goal. St. Louis went on to win 4-2. [Devils NHL]

Speaking of poor play: “Since Jan. 1 there are eight teams with an expected goals percentage below 48 percent. Five of those teams are the league’s very worst and two others have next to no shot at making the playoffs. The other one is the New Jersey Devils.” [The Athletic ($)]

An Adam Henrique reunion? How great would that story be? [The Athletic ($)]

Things you love to see:

​​Hockey Links

A look at how this year’s playoff-y teams compare with Stanley Cup-winning clubs: [The Athletic ($)]

“The NHL is in the midst of an offensive renaissance – scoring is up anywhere and everywhere, and offensive skill is winning the day. If you look at the 2022-23 regular season, you find a staggering number of players who are averaging a point per game or more.” [TSN]

It’s official: “Martin J. Walsh was unanimously appointed the next executive director of the National Hockey League Players’ Association by its executive board Thursday.” [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

