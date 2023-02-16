 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 Gamethread #54: New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues

The New Jersey Devils return to the Central Division to visit the St. Louis Blues. Is it an opponent that will be buyers or sellers? Who can say; but watch and talk about this game here as it happens anyway.

By John Fischer
St Louis Blues v Winnipeg Jets
Will Vladimir Tarasenko be a Blue for long?
Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Our Favorite Team continues their trip by going back to the Central Division to face off with a squad that may wondering if they are coming up or going back.

The Time: 9:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - ESPN; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the St. Louis Blues

The Song of the Night: Marius Lauber writes and performs music under the name Roosevelt who has dabbled in pop and electronic music since the middle of last decade. He’s quite talented as indicated in songs like “Shadows” from his second album, 2018’s Young Romance.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

