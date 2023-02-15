Here are your links for today:

A Ryan Graves goal in the waning seconds of the game on Tuesday night lifted the Devils to a 3-2 win over the lowly Blue Jackets. [Devils NHL]

Better?

I know the Blue Jackets have struggled this season, but that was one of the #NJDevils' best 5v5 performances in quite some time. Some dips here and there, but they were clearly better overall pic.twitter.com/GN2haZFbnm — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) February 15, 2023

Pierre LeBrun on New Jersey’s interest in Timo Meier: “...(The Devils) would want an extension to be part of this trade, they want to sign Meier as part of this. The Carolina Hurricanes, another team that has had talks with the Sharks in the last couple of days, they’re a bit more open-minded I’m told, and they could make this trade without even talking to Lemieux or without even worrying about an extension at this point.” [TSN]

Good sign for Jack Hughes:

❗️Jack Hughes is joining his teammates for morning skate.



We’ll see what happens when they skate lines, but another good indication in his recovering. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 14, 2023

Erik Karlsson in Edmonton, playing with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? It sounds like there is smoke. [The Athletic ($)]

More trade chatter on The Fourth Period’s trade board: [The Fourth Period]

“League sources told (the Ottawa Sun) Monday the Remington Group, a Toronto-based real estate development corporation and one of the largest builders in Ontario, has recruited the 46-year-old (Ryan) Reynolds to be a partner in a consortium that is poised to make a bid for the club and is determined to build a new rink at LeBreton Flats.” [Ottawa Sun]

“ESPN, Disney Channel and the NHL are teaming up to bring fans the ‘NHL Big City Greens Classic,’ the first-ever live, animated NHL game telecast, featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers, on March 14 at 7 p.m. EDT.” [NHL.com]

