Game Preview #53: New Jersey Devils @ Columbus Blue Jackets

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (34-13-5) at the Columbus Blue Jackets (16-33-4). SBN Blog: The Cannon

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN

The Last Devils Game

The last Devils game was a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota. Tomas Tatar had both goals for the Devils. I recapped that game here

The Last Blue Jackets Game

The last Blue Jackets game was a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kuraly, Marchenko, Johnson, and Jenner had the goals for Columbus. Goes to show that you don’t win every game against bad teams and not to go easy on them.

The Last Devils-Blue Jackets Game

The last time these two teams faced off was a 7-1 Devils victory on October 30. 7 different Devils scored. Graves, Marino, Siegenthaler, Wood, and Zetterlund were all part of that group.

How Are The Blue Jackets Doing?

Bad.

Well, if you want some Blue Jackets stats, Gaudreau leads the team with 50 points. Next is Laine with 31. Big drop. Korpisalo and Merzlikins have .907 and .871 save percentages.

Lines

Dailyfaceoff has Columbus’s lines as

Gaudreau-Jenner-Marchenko

Bemstrom-Sillinger-Johnson

Foudy-Roslovic-Laine

Robinson-Kuraly-Oliver

Gavrikov-Peeke

Berni-Gudbranson

Blankenburg-Boqvist

There’s potential for a Boqvist brothers matchup. Hopefully it goes better than the first one. If you remember that game, you’ll know both brothers were injured in the first couple minutes and did not return.

I can’t find any Devils practice lines from yesterday on twitter, so I assume their lines will be the same as the Minnesota game.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about the game tonight? Thoughts on the vinyl chloride spill? Will it have given the Blue Jackets players superpowers? Leave your predictions in the comments below, and thank your for reading.