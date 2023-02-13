 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/13/23: Break Them Up Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/13/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Kraken v New Jersey Devils
Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils, Jesper Bratt #63 of the New Jersey Devils Ondrej Palat #18 of the New Jersey Devils and Ryan Graves #33 of the New Jersey Devils during the game against the Seattle Kraken on February 9, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tomas Tatar potted two goals, but the Devils fell in a shootout to the Wild on Saturday night, 3-2. [Devils NHL]

“It’s been four-plus weeks of the Palát, Hischier and Bratt line putting up mediocre five-on-five results. So, what’s the solution? It’s pretty simple. Break them up.” [Infernal Access]

Some helpful game analysis here from Jack Han:

In brighter news: Luke Hughes.

Latest on Timo Talk from Pierre LeBrun: “Worth noting, though, that as of Thursday, teams hadn’t been given permission by the Sharks to talk with Meier’s agent Claude Lemieux. It would make sense that the Sharks eventually do give that. And who’s interested? The Devils and Hurricanes are two teams, for sure, among many others. The cost to get in the game will depend on whether an extension is worked out, but generally speaking, it should be three assets.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Is a Jakob Chychrun trade close?

Patrick Kane: Not a huge fan of the Rangers acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko. “It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade, but I think the Rangers I definitely pay attention to, intrigued by for obvious reasons.” [NHL.com]

Tough news for Anton Forsberg:

Kings retire Dustin Brown’s No. 23:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...