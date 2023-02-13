Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Tomas Tatar potted two goals, but the Devils fell in a shootout to the Wild on Saturday night, 3-2. [Devils NHL]

“It’s been four-plus weeks of the Palát, Hischier and Bratt line putting up mediocre five-on-five results. So, what’s the solution? It’s pretty simple. Break them up.” [Infernal Access]

Some helpful game analysis here from Jack Han:

Some ideas for fans wondering why NJD is struggling to control play



I watched the early part of the game vs SEA and saw 2 areas of concern:



1) Predictable strong-side breakout (vs a forecheck that is set up to neutralize it)

2) Poor spacing in OZ



(audio on) https://t.co/MnT0UmqIYA pic.twitter.com/laJTH5SO7A — Jack Han (@JhanHky) February 10, 2023

In brighter news: Luke Hughes.

Latest on Timo Talk from Pierre LeBrun: “Worth noting, though, that as of Thursday, teams hadn’t been given permission by the Sharks to talk with Meier’s agent Claude Lemieux. It would make sense that the Sharks eventually do give that. And who’s interested? The Devils and Hurricanes are two teams, for sure, among many others. The cost to get in the game will depend on whether an extension is worked out, but generally speaking, it should be three assets.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Is a Jakob Chychrun trade close?

ROSTER UPDATE: Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun is a healthy scratch tonight versus the St. Louis Blues due to trade related reasons. F Liam O'Brien is day to day with an upper body injury. Defensemen Victor Soderstrom & Dysin Mayo have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 12, 2023

Lots of smoke connecting #LAKings with Jakob Chychrun, but no confirmed fire yet. And so, we wait.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 12, 2023

Patrick Kane: Not a huge fan of the Rangers acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko. “It’s not like the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade, but I think the Rangers I definitely pay attention to, intrigued by for obvious reasons.” [NHL.com]

Tough news for Anton Forsberg:

Injury update: #Sens GM Pierre Dorion informed media at practice this a.m. that goaltender Anton Forsberg (right and left knee MCL) will be out indefinitely while defenceman Jake Sanderson (UBI) will miss a minimum of the next two weeks. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 12, 2023

Kings retire Dustin Brown’s No. 23:

Dustin Brown’s No. 23 is raised to the rafters! pic.twitter.com/T3qqc0uZWB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 12, 2023

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.