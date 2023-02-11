Garden State of Hockey- Episode 158: An All-Star Week-to-Week

The New Jersey Devils continue to find ways to win despite the extremely unfortunate news of Jack Hughes’s upper body injury which is set to keep him sidelined for the next few weeks. Luckily, the Devils have built up a fair amount of playoff cushion and will test their mettle as their MVP gets some rest and recovery before a long-awaited meaningful spring.

The Metropolitan Division teams in the New York Metropolitan area continue to upgrade their forward groups and we all eagerly await to see if the Devils will follow suit. Who should the Devils go out and get? Are there any players you’d want to see GM Tom Fitzgerald acquire that may not be getting the attention they deserve? Let us know in the comments.

Thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!