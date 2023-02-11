2022-23 Gamethread #52: New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild

Our Favorite Team begins a four-game road trip in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and Kirill Kaprizov.

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSN, BSWI; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Minnesota Wild

The Song of the Night: A road trip running through Valentine’s Day? A theme related to that seems appropriate. To that end, let us go electronic and retro tonight. Electric Youth is a great duo at that and songs like “Runaway” justify their appeal.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, if I have to keep deleting your comments, then the warnings will commence), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.