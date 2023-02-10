 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 2/10/23: Pain Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/10/23

By Nate Pilling
Vancouver Canucks v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils during the game against the Vancouver Canucks on February 06, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pain.

Dougie Hamilton had two power play goals, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 of 34 shots and the Devils came away with a 3-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday night. [Devils NHL]

Dougie hits 51 points on the season:

“Boeser is a flashy name who has scored 29 goals per 82 games since entering the NHL. As a shoot-first winger capable of putting the puck in the net at a healthy rate, it’s easy to see why the Devils could be enticed about the idea of pairing him with Hughes (or Hischier). Unfortunately, there are probably more cons than pros with regards to Boeser and his game.” [Infernal Access ($)]

The Devils come in at No. 2 in Scott Wheeler’s 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings. It’s pretty impressive how the organizational depth has turned over in the last few years. [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers pick up Vladimir Tarasenko:

“He currently owns 61 NHL records. In time, more of those might fall, though likely not many. In all professional sports, there are few who carry such a complete and untouchable claim to being the greatest of all time.” Standing atop The Athletic’s NHL99 series, of course: The Great One, Wayne Gretzky. [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

