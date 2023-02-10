Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pain.

NJ head coach Lindy Ruff announces Jack Hughes out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 9, 2023

ICYMI: Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.



My story, including insight from #NJDevils EVP Martin Brodeur, who said the injury is "not anything serious."https://t.co/xoNaeIaQfk — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) February 9, 2023

Dougie Hamilton had two power play goals, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 of 34 shots and the Devils came away with a 3-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday night. [Devils NHL]

Dougie hits 51 points on the season:

Dougie Hamilton's second-period goal made him the first @NJDevils defenseman to record 50 points in a season since Brian Rafalski (8-47—55 in 2006-07).#NHLStats: https://t.co/ayxsozglrH pic.twitter.com/s3NjfGMhMd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 10, 2023

“Boeser is a flashy name who has scored 29 goals per 82 games since entering the NHL. As a shoot-first winger capable of putting the puck in the net at a healthy rate, it’s easy to see why the Devils could be enticed about the idea of pairing him with Hughes (or Hischier). Unfortunately, there are probably more cons than pros with regards to Boeser and his game.” [Infernal Access ($)]

The Devils come in at No. 2 in Scott Wheeler’s 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings. It’s pretty impressive how the organizational depth has turned over in the last few years. [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers pick up Vladimir Tarasenko:

TO NYC HE TARASENK-GOES!



The @NYRangers have acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the @StLouisBlues for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, and two draft picks! #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/RiuiSmHlOM — NHL (@NHL) February 9, 2023

According to sources, the Rangers targeted Tarasenko - a player they long coveted - and decided to go for it after feeling the asking prices for Timo Meier and Patrick Kane were too high.



Also sounds like New York had some concerns over Kane’s hip injury. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 9, 2023

“He currently owns 61 NHL records. In time, more of those might fall, though likely not many. In all professional sports, there are few who carry such a complete and untouchable claim to being the greatest of all time.” Standing atop The Athletic’s NHL99 series, of course: The Great One, Wayne Gretzky. [The Athletic ($)]

