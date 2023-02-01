Here are your links for today:

Interesting note here from Elliotte Friedman on the Devils: “The biggest balancing act for them might be their salary structure. It sounds like they prefer to have no forwards above Jack Hughes’ $8M AAV — or at least not blowing that out of the water. That’s not only a consideration for Meier, but also Jesper Bratt.” [Sportsnet]

The cost for Timo? “What I’m hearing is a first-rounder — and one Grade-A or two Grade-B prospects, or one good prospect and a young, established NHL player,” a source told San Jose Hockey Now. [San Jose Hockey Now]

The Hockey Guy talks about where the Devils stand at the break:

ICYMI: Bo Horvat is an Islander.

BO TO THE ISLAND!



The @NYIslanders have acquired #NHLAllStar @BoHorvat from the @Canucks in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick! pic.twitter.com/l0z5n5RRvu — NHL (@NHL) January 30, 2023

Less-than-stellar numbers this season:

NHL U.S. TV national viewership is down 22% this season, per findings from @AustinKarp.



NHL regular games to date have averaged 373,000 viewers on ESPN/TNT, 2nd season of the league's 7-year pact with Disney & Turner.



NHL averaged 478,000 viewers at this point last season. — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 1, 2023

“America’s largest owner of local sports channels is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming service.” [Bloomberg]

“If ever there was an N.H.L. star whose spectacular feats on the ice were diminished by his misdeeds away from it, it was Bobby Hull.” Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. [New York Times]

