Devils in the Details - 2/1/23: You Gotta Pay the Toll Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/1/23

By Nate Pilling
San Jose Sharks v Boston Bruins
Timo Meier #28 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on January 22, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Interesting note here from Elliotte Friedman on the Devils: “The biggest balancing act for them might be their salary structure. It sounds like they prefer to have no forwards above Jack Hughes’ $8M AAV — or at least not blowing that out of the water. That’s not only a consideration for Meier, but also Jesper Bratt.” [Sportsnet]

The cost for Timo? “What I’m hearing is a first-rounder — and one Grade-A or two Grade-B prospects, or one good prospect and a young, established NHL player,” a source told San Jose Hockey Now. [San Jose Hockey Now]

The Hockey Guy talks about where the Devils stand at the break:

​​Hockey Links

ICYMI: Bo Horvat is an Islander.

Less-than-stellar numbers this season:

“America’s largest owner of local sports channels is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming service.” [Bloomberg]

“If ever there was an N.H.L. star whose spectacular feats on the ice were diminished by his misdeeds away from it, it was Bobby Hull.” Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. [New York Times]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

