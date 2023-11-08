Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The road trip ended with a sloppy, ugly game for the Devils in Colorado as the Avalanche took a 6-3 win on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes injury update:

They were uncertain on the timeline, but guessed about 3-4 weeks — though that, like most things in the NHL, is fluid. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 6, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Things are not great in Edmonton:

Jack Campbell is signed for three seasons beyond this one carrying a $5M cap hit. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 7, 2023

So what do the Oilers do after a horrendous start to the season? Pierre LeBrun takes a look at some options: [The Athletic ($)]

Tough news for Freddie Andersen:

An update on Freddie Andersen pic.twitter.com/UDQPHmlEt1 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 6, 2023

Interesting look at analytics that might not be so flattering for NHL players from Greg Wyshynski: “As it happens, the NHL made an intentional decision not to showcase negative analytics on the EDGE site. ‘It is by design,’ said Russ Levine, NHL group vice president of stats and info, when I asked about the ‘below 50th’ designation on the player pages. ‘We want to emphasize top performers and performances.’” [ESPN ($)]

Some additional analysis of this newly available data here from Dom Luszczyszyn: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.