Devils in the Details - 11/8/23: Ugly Outing Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/8/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche
New Jersey Devils right wing Timo Meier (28) controls the puck ahead of Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O’Connor (25) in the third period at Ball Arena.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The road trip ended with a sloppy, ugly game for the Devils in Colorado as the Avalanche took a 6-3 win on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes injury update:

​​Hockey Links

Things are not great in Edmonton:

So what do the Oilers do after a horrendous start to the season? Pierre LeBrun takes a look at some options: [The Athletic ($)]

Tough news for Freddie Andersen:

Interesting look at analytics that might not be so flattering for NHL players from Greg Wyshynski: “As it happens, the NHL made an intentional decision not to showcase negative analytics on the EDGE site. ‘It is by design,’ said Russ Levine, NHL group vice president of stats and info, when I asked about the ‘below 50th’ designation on the player pages. ‘We want to emphasize top performers and performances.’” [ESPN ($)]

Some additional analysis of this newly available data here from Dom Luszczyszyn: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

