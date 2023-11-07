Hockey at the Rock- Episode 14: The Big Deal Goes Down

Players like Michael McLeod, Curtis Lazar and Dawson Mercer did and will have to continue stepping up in the absence of both captain Nico Hischier and league MVP candidate Jack Hughes as Hughes joined Hischier on the injury list after slamming his shoulder hard into the boards in St. Louis. We are hoping for the best and it seems the worst has been avoided but this will still be a daunting stretch without the center pillars that this organization is built around. Time to test that vaunted depth we praised all of preseason.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!