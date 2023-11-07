2023-24 Gamethread #12: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche

Our Favorite Team ends their four-game road trip in Denver. Not quite the midwest, but whatever. You too will get to see a familiar face in an all-speed and little-sizzle winger. There are many more players to be more concerned with, though.

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - TNT / MAX; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Colorado Avalanche

The Song of the Night: The theme for this road trip is the Big Four of German Thrash Metal. To conclude the theme, we turn to Kreator. A massive band what with their 15 albums, being the first European thrash band to sign to a major label (Epic) in the 1980s, and continuing to write rippers like it was the 1980s. Here is one of my favorite songs from their Epic label debut album, Extreme Aggression: “Betrayer.”

The Rules: The rules remain even as the Devils are away in Colorado: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks (play nice or you will not play here), no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it), and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.