Jack Hughes was injured in the first period of Friday’s game against the Blues (WHY?!), and the Devils went on to lose 4-1 in St. Louis. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes has gone down the Devils tunnel after this play earlier in the first pic.twitter.com/EIj973Jkgy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 4, 2023

No official update on Jack Hughes, but word is that, thankfully, a worst-case scenario has been avoided. Will miss some time, but not as bad as it could have been. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 5, 2023

Jack Hughes will not play tonight against Chicago. He’ll be week to week with upper-body injury. He’s back in New Jersey with the athletic care staff. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 5, 2023

We have recalled F Max Willman from Utica (AHL). He will join the team in Chicago. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 4, 2023

Then on Sunday against the Blackhawks, Max Willman tallied his first goal as a Devil, Dawson Mercer got on the board for the first time this season and the good guys held on for a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

SAVE OF THE YEAR??! pic.twitter.com/mtq7t2XCvj — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 6, 2023

“A former member of the Chicago Blackhawks’ ‘Black Aces’ squad and teammate of Kyle Beach has alleged in a lawsuit that former video coach Brad Aldrich ‘groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted’ him during the 2009-10 season and that the Hawks suppressed his complaint to protect their Stanley Cup championship run.” [Chicago Tribune]

A team-by-team look at the biggest concerns around the league a month into the season: [The Athletic ($)]

Calgary’s Andrew Mangiapane has been suspended for one game for Cross-checking Seattle’s Jared McCann. https://t.co/4DU7Wkq2Oq — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 5, 2023

Through 11 games, the San Jose Sharks own the worst goal differential in NHL history. They are currently ahead on pace to break the NHL record for worst goal differential of -265 set by the 1974-1975 Washington Capitals. pic.twitter.com/HnCVA2RUZx — Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) November 5, 2023

