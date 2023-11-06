 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/6/23: Pain Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/6/23

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) is checked on by a trainer after slamming in to the boards during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. 
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes was injured in the first period of Friday’s game against the Blues (WHY?!), and the Devils went on to lose 4-1 in St. Louis. [Devils NHL]

There is only pain:

Roster move:

Then on Sunday against the Blackhawks, Max Willman tallied his first goal as a Devil, Dawson Mercer got on the board for the first time this season and the good guys held on for a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Watching this on a loop:

​​Hockey Links

“A former member of the Chicago Blackhawks’ ‘Black Aces’ squad and teammate of Kyle Beach has alleged in a lawsuit that former video coach Brad Aldrich ‘groomed, harassed, threatened and assaulted’ him during the 2009-10 season and that the Hawks suppressed his complaint to protect their Stanley Cup championship run.” [Chicago Tribune]

A team-by-team look at the biggest concerns around the league a month into the season: [The Athletic ($)]

One-game suspension for Andrew Mangiapane:

The Sharks have been historically bad to start this season:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

