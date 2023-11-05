2023-24 Gamethread #11: New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks

Our Favorite Team takes on the new sensation in Connor Bedard tonight. Also, other players in Chicago. Here is the thing: Bedard is legitimate.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NHL Network; Radio - Devils Hockey Network (on Audacy)

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Chicago Blackhawks

The Song of the Night: The theme for this road trip is the Big Four of German Thrash Metal. Tankard was a group that was very much there in the 1980s as metal became a thing in Germany. But they did not fit the image what with a good part of their songs being about drinking alcohol and not being so demonic. Times have changed and it seems they have earned their respect. Here is one of their non-alcohol-related singles, “Minds on the Moon” from their 1995 album, The Tankard.

