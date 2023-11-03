Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
No. 1 boy:
That’s our boy. That’s our star.— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 1, 2023
The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Wild on Thursday night and then held off Minnesota to claim a 5-3 win in the first game of a four-game road trip. [Devils NHL]
Start preparing yourself for the Devils-Flyers outdoor game in February at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey: [Devils NHL]
Missed this one last week, but here’s Jesper Bratt talking:
Hockey Links
Pierre Dorion is out as GM of the Senators:
Earlier today, Michael Andlauer announced the resignation of Pierre Dorion as GM and the appointment of Steve Staios as the interim GM.— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 1, 2023
“Ottawa owner Mike Andlauer wins the Jim Rutherford Award for blunt, unexpected honesty with a whopper of a performance in the aftermath of a stiff league penalty — the Senators forced to sacrifice a first-round draft pick for their role in the aborted 2022 trade of Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim.” [Sportsnet]
The Western Hockey League is making neck guard protection mandatory:
The WHL announced today the adoption of mandatory neck guard protection for all players, effective Friday, November 3.— The WHL (@TheWHL) November 1, 2023
“Michael Andlauer sold his 10% minority interest in the Montreal Canadiens at a $2.5 billion enterprise value, according to someone familiar with the process.” [Sportico]
What have we learned about the league in the early going of this season? [The Athletic ($)]
