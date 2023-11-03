Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

No. 1 boy:

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Wild on Thursday night and then held off Minnesota to claim a 5-3 win in the first game of a four-game road trip. [Devils NHL]

Start preparing yourself for the Devils-Flyers outdoor game in February at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey: [Devils NHL]

Missed this one last week, but here’s Jesper Bratt talking:

Pod Stream: Devils' Jesper Bratt in Conversation - Frozen Frenzy / Oilers Struggles / Jack Hughes & More! https://t.co/Agb7KHejXm — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 25, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Pierre Dorion is out as GM of the Senators:

Earlier today, Michael Andlauer announced the resignation of Pierre Dorion as GM and the appointment of Steve Staios as the interim GM.



Hear from Michael and Steve as they addressed the media at today’s news conference: https://t.co/nvsEPHRvya pic.twitter.com/Kd5ta4fijD — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 1, 2023

“Ottawa owner Mike Andlauer wins the Jim Rutherford Award for blunt, unexpected honesty with a whopper of a performance in the aftermath of a stiff league penalty — the Senators forced to sacrifice a first-round draft pick for their role in the aborted 2022 trade of Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim.” [Sportsnet]

The Western Hockey League is making neck guard protection mandatory:

The WHL announced today the adoption of mandatory neck guard protection for all players, effective Friday, November 3.



| https://t.co/yaCSESSgIG pic.twitter.com/WVcA4J6Olr — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 1, 2023

“Michael Andlauer sold his 10% minority interest in the Montreal Canadiens at a $2.5 billion enterprise value, according to someone familiar with the process.” [Sportico]

What have we learned about the league in the early going of this season? [The Athletic ($)]

