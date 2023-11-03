 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/3/23: Prepare Yourself Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/3/23

By Nate Pilling
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) carries the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. 
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

No. 1 boy:

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Wild on Thursday night and then held off Minnesota to claim a 5-3 win in the first game of a four-game road trip. [Devils NHL]

Start preparing yourself for the Devils-Flyers outdoor game in February at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey: [Devils NHL]

Missed this one last week, but here’s Jesper Bratt talking:

​​Hockey Links

Pierre Dorion is out as GM of the Senators:

“Ottawa owner Mike Andlauer wins the Jim Rutherford Award for blunt, unexpected honesty with a whopper of a performance in the aftermath of a stiff league penalty — the Senators forced to sacrifice a first-round draft pick for their role in the aborted 2022 trade of Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim.” [Sportsnet]

The Western Hockey League is making neck guard protection mandatory:

“Michael Andlauer sold his 10% minority interest in the Montreal Canadiens at a $2.5 billion enterprise value, according to someone familiar with the process.” [Sportico]

What have we learned about the league in the early going of this season? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

