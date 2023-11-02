Hockey at the Rock- Episode 13: Not Convinced Yet

The New Jersey Devils continue to accumulate wins even though they do not yet resemble the team they were last year. They have had lots of time in between games generally to start the season but this upcoming road trip is that much tougher without the presence of Nico Hischier, who is recovering from an upper-body injury. I hope Connor Clifton is having an inconvenient day somewhere.

That being said, they seem to be inching towards last year’s tendencies and they tour the Midwest this upcoming week. As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!