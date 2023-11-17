 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/17/23: Resilient Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/17/23

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins
New Jersey Devils center Tyler Toffoli (73) celebrates a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena.
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Timo Meier missed Thursday’s game against the Penguins with an injury, but the Devils proved to be a resilient bunch. Three goals in the third period pushed the Devils to a 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Timo update from Lindy:

Todd Cordell writes that the Devils are feeling the brunt of poor goaltending, injury regression, and the departures of several key penalty killers: [Infernal Access ($)]

Ellen!

​​Hockey Links

Updates here on the NHL’s interest on hosting the draft in Las Vegas, expansion, the World Cup, neck guards and more: [The Athletic ($)] [NHL.com]

“Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson is the new general manager for the 2024 United States men’s national team, becoming the first Black executive to hold that position. Peterson, 42, will lead the effort to build the Team USA roster for the 2024 IIHF men’s world championship, which is scheduled for May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.” [ESPN]

“The Sabres will be without Thompson for a ‘significant’ amount of time because of the injury, head coach Don Granato revealed to reporters.” [The Buffalo News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...