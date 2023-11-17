Devils in the Details - 11/17/23: Resilient Edition

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Timo Meier missed Thursday’s game against the Penguins with an injury, but the Devils proved to be a resilient bunch. Three goals in the third period pushed the Devils to a 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Timo update from Lindy:

Timo Meier will "be out short-term", says Lindy Ruff.



Waiting to get back to NJ to get a better update on Meier's status and "we'll find out how long that will be."#NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 17, 2023

Todd Cordell writes that the Devils are feeling the brunt of poor goaltending, injury regression, and the departures of several key penalty killers: [Infernal Access ($)]

Ellen!

Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, mom to Jack, Luke and Quinn, will be inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2024 class!



Ellen joins 14 other inductees! #NJDevils #Canucks https://t.co/ni68IbUF0J — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 16, 2023

​​Hockey Links

Updates here on the NHL’s interest on hosting the draft in Las Vegas, expansion, the World Cup, neck guards and more: [The Athletic ($)] [NHL.com]

“Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson is the new general manager for the 2024 United States men’s national team, becoming the first Black executive to hold that position. Peterson, 42, will lead the effort to build the Team USA roster for the 2024 IIHF men’s world championship, which is scheduled for May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.” [ESPN]

“The Sabres will be without Thompson for a ‘significant’ amount of time because of the injury, head coach Don Granato revealed to reporters.” [The Buffalo News]

